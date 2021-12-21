Alabama Lands Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs from Transfer Portal

The Crimson Tide adds one of the top transfer running backs available.

Alabama has added some depth to the running back room from the transfer portal.

Former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced his intentions on social media to transfer to Alabama and spend his remaining two years of eligibility in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday.

Gibbs was third in the country at the end of the regular season in all purpose yards. On a pretty abysmal Georgia Tech team that finished 3-9, he had 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Gibbs also had 465 receiving yards and two touchdown catches and added 589 yards on kick returns for 1,800 total all purpose yards.

In his freshman season in 2020, Gibbs had 460 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 303 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Originally from Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia, Gibbs was recruited by the Crimson Tide out of high school but ultimately went with the Yellow Jackets and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal at the conclusion of Georgia Tech’s season.

Running back is a position that Alabama has dealt with major injuries all season long in 2021. There are currently five scholarship running backs on the roster with Brian Robinson Jr., Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders, Roydell Williams and Camar Wheaton. Four of the five guys have missed time this season with injury, and McClellan, Williams and Wheaton have all suffered season-ending injuries.

Alabama has two running backs, Emmanuel Henderson from Geneva County and Jamarion Miller from Tyler Legacy, committed and signed in the class of 2022.

The transfer portal gave Alabama two of its biggest contributors in 2021, Jameson Williams and Henry To'oTo'o, and Gibbs could be the next great offensive weapon from the portal for the Crimson Tide.