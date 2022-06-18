Alabama Makes Final Cut for Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor

Alabama has made the final cut for one of the nation’s top offensive linemen. Fresh off his official visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., last weekend, five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor included the Crimson Tide in his final two schools along with his home-state Iowa Hawkeyes.

Proctor was scheduled to take official visits to Penn State, Oregon and Michigan but announced Friday evening that he would cancel those trips in order to decide between his final two schools.

“I want to focus on my last o high school football season, and these visits have made me miss countess workouts at school,” Proctor said through a post on social media, “and I feel like the University of Iowa and the University of Alabama are my top two picks for now as I have been to both places multiple times and loved every second of both.

“I truly appreciate every one of these wonderful universities that have reached out and given offers or shown interest, but for now these two schools are where I’ll be making my decision off of. It was hard to big opportunities like this, but I felt it was my best interest to narrow down on the ones I truly believe will get me to become better and put me on the right track for success.”

Proctor, 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, is rated as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 10 player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Des Moines, Iowa native is believed to be leaning toward the Hawkeyes, but Alabama appears to have made up some ground following a successful visit.

Alabama is prioritizing offensive linemen in this cycle but has yet to land a commitment at the position in the 2023 class. That could change Monday as Tuscaloosa, Ala., native Wilkin Formby is set to choose between Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Formby is also coming off an official visit to Alabama had last weekend and recently told BamaCentral that he feels he “would totally fit in” with the Crimson Tide.