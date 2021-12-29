Alabama Makes Initial List for Elite 2023 Quarterback

Nick Saban and Alabama look to be recruiting their next great west coast quarterback.

Late last week, highly-touted quarterback Nico Iamaleava released his top 12 schools. Alabama was listed among SEC foes Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Tennessee, as well as national powers such as Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Iamaleava is a pro-style quarterback from Warren High School in Downey, Calif. He stands at an impressive 6-foot-6 and weighs right around 200 pounds.

He is also one of the highest ranked volleyball recruits in the country, and has a brother playing volleyball at Long Beach State.

Iamaleava visited Alabama for the second time in November, after previously visiting over the summer.

"I had a great experience at Alabama," Iamaleava told 247Sports following his summer visit. "First we did the camp and that was crazy. The first half we did a workout and it was one of the tougher workouts I've done. It was a lot of footwork drills, going through bags and cones but it was a great warmup and I think the coaches just wanted to see how we moved and the pace was incredible."

While Alabama is quite far from Iamaleava's home in California, Alabama is no stranger to convincing west coast quarterbacks to come down south. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young hails from Pasedena, Calif. and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa grew up in Hawai'i.

There is still a very long way to go in his recruitment, but a pledge from Iamaleava would be welcomed future addition once Bryce Young inevitably moves on to the NFL.