Alabama Picks Up Four-Star 2023 DL Commitment

Edric Hill hails from North Kansas City High School and is the seventh defensive commitment for the Crimson Tide's 2023 class.
Alabama secured another top prospect for its defensive front on Monday evening as Edric Hill announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Hill is a four-star recruit from North Kansas City High School, which is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hill made his decision known by announcing it via social media.

Hill chose Alabama over LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri and USC — all of whom he had named to his final six schools. Hill also received offers from other major programs, including Iowa, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Currently, three of Alabama's defensive commits for the class of 2023 reside in the secondary. With his commitment, Hill joins edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre, fellow defensive lineman Hunter Osborne and top-ranked transfer linebacker in Justin Jefferson as the four non-defensive backs of the class.

Hill has great potential as a disruptor, showcasing his ability to use his hands and get off the ball and into the backfield. The technique — combined with with his 6-foot-3-inch, 290 pound frame — will make it difficult to block him in 1-on-1 situations. 

There are two main factors to keep an eye on regarding Hill's transition to the next level. First, not surprising for any recruit, is how he will adjust to the strength and speed of the college game. Hill is more technique-oriented, but his size alone can often lead to mismatches before he even engages. Competing against his fellow recruiting classmates on the offensive line (all but one are at least 6-foot-6) will help Hill refine his skills.

Second, Hill has a tendency to be upright when he applies pressure — something he compensates with his quickness but could potentially leave him exposed playing against competition with more bend. Hill will have to embrace the "low man wins" mentality to maximize his potential.

