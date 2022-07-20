Skip to main content

Alabama Receives Commitment from Four-Star 2024 TE Martavious Collins

The Rome, Ga., native is the second member of the Crimson Tide's 2024 class, joining receiver Perry Thompson.

After adding to its 2023 class earlier Wednesday, Alabama landed its second 2024 commitment as four-star tight end Martavious Collins chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and others.

Collins, a native of Rome, Ga., is rated as the No. 12 athlete and No. 111 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3 241-pound playmaker joins wide receiver Perry Thompson in Alabama’s two-man 2024 class.

During his sophomore season last year, Collins recorded 21 receptions for 268 yards and a touchdown. Along with playing football at Rome High School, he is also a member of the track and field team, recording a 42.5 shot put throw and 124-8 discus throw as a freshman.

Collins was offered by Alabama on April 3. His primary recruiter is offensive line Eric Wolford while Nick Saban and tight ends coach Joe Cox also played vital roles in his recruitment. 

The Crimson Tide brought in four tight ends in this year's class, adding four-star talents Amari Niblack and Elijah Brown as well as three-star prospect Danny Lewis Jr. from the high school ranks while also signing JUCO transfer Miles Kitselman from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Alabama does not currently have a tight end commit in its 2023 class.

Earlier Wednesday, Alabama received a commitment from 2023 kicker Conor Talty. The Crimson Tide has been hot on the recruiting trail over the past month, adding a combined 12 commitments in the 2023 and 2024 classes since June 20. 

