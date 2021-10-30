Alabama Scores Commitment from New Orleans WR Aaron Anderson

Nick Saban spoke about the importance of recruiting for Alabama this weekend while the Crimson Tide is on a bye, and the weekend is already off to a good start on that front.

Wide receiver Aaron Anderson announced his commitment to Alabama in front of the halftime crowd at his Friday night high school game on Senior Night.

The long-time LSU commitment recently decommited from the Tigers after the announcement that Ed Orgeron would no longer be the head coach at LSU follwoing the conclusion of this season. Anderson originally committed to the Tigers in December of 2020.

Out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Anderson is a prospect right in LSU's backyard. He is one of many recruits who's plans will be affected by the decision to fire Orgeron.

Alabama has had success recruiting players out of Louisiana under Saban, and Anderson joins DE Walter Bob in the 2022 class as players from the Cajun state.

Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding was heavily involved in the recruitment of Anderson and dropped a hint on Twitter earlier in the day on Friday that Alabama would be getting another commitment. When a single emoji is used by someone on the Alabama coaching staff on social media, it usually means something good is coming soon for the Crimson Tide.

With Anderson's commitment, Alabama is up to 18 commits in the class of 2022. Anderson joins Calera's Kobe Prentice as the only other true wide receiver in the class. Commit Amari Niblack is a hybrid wide receiver/tight end.