Alabama Sees Christian Harris in Recently-Offered LB Semaj Bridgeman

Over the past three years, Christian Harris exemplified how the modern linebacker can excel in Alabama’s defense. Now the Crimson Tide is looking to find someone it feels can replicate his production on the field.

Last week, Alabama offered four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect is rated as the No. 17 linebacker and No. 223 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“It means a lot to be recognized by one of the top college programs and to be wanted to play there,” Bridgeman told BamaCentral of receiving his offer from the Crimson Tide.

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien broke the news of the offer to Bridgeman’s high school coach, stating that the linebacker reminded him of Harris.

Bridgeman's path is similar to Harris' as he plays both ways in high school, lining up at linebacker on defense and tight end on offense. He also offers a similar amount of athleticism to the former Crimson Tide linebacker, covering a lot of ground on defense while showing the ability to rush the passer.

“It makes me feel honored to be viewed similarly to such a great player,” Bridgeman said.

That being said, he’s looking to carve out his own path at the college level.

“I have a unique game,” he said, “and I play like Semaj Bridgeman.”

Bridgeman, who is transferring from Archbishop Wood in Warminster, Pa., to Philadelphia powerhouse Imhotep Institute for his senior season, has offers from 31 schools. Before receiving his Alabama offer, he previously announced a list of top-eight schools in April, including Florida, Georgia, Jackson State, Oregon, Penn State Rutgers, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Alabama will be looking to work its way into that group moving forward as coaches see the athletic linebacker fitting in perfectly in the heart of the defense.

“My versatility on the field, being able to play inside and out, plus my ability to rush the passer on third down,” Bridgeman said of what he’s heard from Alabama coaches on what they like about his game. “I feel like my film shows a lot of the versatile things Bama linebackers do on the field, especially in their nickel defense.

“I'd like to say the modern-day defense that Nick Saban runs is one of the best to put me in position to make a lot of plays on the field with my versatility”

Semaj announced on Twitter Tuesday that he was setting visit dates for this summer.

Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class only included one inside linebacker commit, Shawn Murphy, who ranked No. 99 in this year’s SI99. With Henry To’oto’o and Jaylen Moody likely entering their final seasons with the Crimson Tide, Alabama could be looking to fill both inside linebacker positions as soon as next year.