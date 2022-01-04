Alabama Signees Arrive in Texas for All-American Bowl

The next group of Crimson Tide talent will get their chance on a national stage this week.

While Alabama football continues to prepare for the national championship game on Monday night, the next batch of Crimson Tide stars are getting ready to shine on another big stage this weekend.

On Saturday, several Alabama signees are expected to play in the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The annual game features 100 of the top high school football players in the country. It has been a launching pad for the careers of future collegiate all-Americans, Heisman trophy winners and first round NFL draft picks.

Formerly known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, some notable Alabama alums who have participated in the game include Andre Smith, Dre Kirkpatrick, C.J. Mosley, Derrick Henry, Johnathan Allen, Najee Harris, Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smtih, Patrick Surtain II and Jaylen Waddle. Current Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the game's 2020 Most Valuable Player.

The players began arriving in Texas on Monday and practicing for the game on Tuesday.

The bowl is divided into two rosters with the East vs. the West. Representing Alabama on the East team are wide receiver Isaiah Bond, cornerback Earl Little Jr. offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett and defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.

The West's roster features Crimson Tide signees athlete Kendrick Law and quarterback Ty Simpson. The quarterback will not play in the All-American Bowl since he has already been in Tuscaloosa practicing with Alabama since December. Little and and Law are not expected to play in the game either.

The game will be broadcast on NBC Saturday at noon.