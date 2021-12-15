Alabama Signs Versatile Offensive Lineman Dayne Shor

6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle Dayne Shor inked his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Wednesday, having been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 31.

Shor's size is an obvious upside, and he is extremely versatile. He will be able to contribute to the Crimson Tide effort at guard or tackle, utilizing his power to run block and his quickness to pass block.

With his height, Shor is built to play offensive tackle at a high level. Alabama saw his potential and extended him an offer the summer before his junior season, and he accepts that offer a little over a year later.

Alabama must have done a good job selling its program to Shor, as he announced his commitment just six days after his official visit in Tuscaloosa.

Shor developed a relationship with many of the other Alabama commits on his visits throughout his recruitment, and he is especially close with IMG Academy product Tyler Booker.

This sense of family has been a large part of Alabama’s 2022 signing class, as the players have built relationships through social media and their time together in Tuscaloosa.

Shor will have a role to play immediately at Alabama, as the Crimson Tide will be losing a load of veteran leadership at offensive line in seniors Evan Neal and Chris Owens. He, along with the other incoming trench warriors, will be able to contribute at practice and grow with some new faces in the starting roles.

He will have a lot to learn and a ways to progress at Alabama, but Shor will be able to get a jump start on development by enrolling early.