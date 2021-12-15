Announcement Times for Alabama Recruits on Early Signing Day

Christmas may still be over a week away, but Wednesday will be like Christmas morning for college football coaches all around the country as hundreds of recruits will put pen to paper and make it official where they will spend their college careers.

Some commits will not sign tomorrow, and some players won't even make decisions until the traditional National Signing Day on February 2. But especially for those who plan to enroll early or are firmly committed to a school, there will be plenty of signings on Wednesday.

From early morning to Nick Saban's press conference at 4 p.m., BamaCentral will have you covered all day long with all things Early Signing Day for the Crimson Tide.

Here's an outline of some of the expected announcement/signing times for Wednesday. As always, expect the unexpected on signing day. Any of these times can change on the whim of a high schooler.

Follow along on BamaCentral for updates throughout the day.

9 a.m.

Signing: Edge Jeremiah Alexander - Thompson; Alabaster, Ala. (Alabama commit)

- Thompson; Alabaster, Ala. (Alabama commit) Signing: DB Trequon Fegans - Thompson; Alabaster, Ala. (Alabama commit)

- Thompson; Alabaster, Ala. (Alabama commit) Signing: WR Aaron Anderson- Edna Karr; New Orleans, La. (Alabama commit)

10 a.m.

Signing/Announcement: LB Robert Woodyard - Williamson; Mobile, Ala. (Alabama commit)

- Williamson; Mobile, Ala. (Alabama commit) Signing: DL Isaiah Hastings - Clearwater Academy International; Clearwater, Fla. (Alabama commit)

- Clearwater Academy International; Clearwater, Fla. (Alabama commit) Signing: RB Emmanuel Henderson- Geneva County, Hartford, Ala. (Alabama commit)

Noon

Announcement: DL Khurtiss Perry- Pike Road; Pike Road, Ala. (undecided- Alabama, Auburn and Clemson in the mix)

1:30 p.m.

Signing: QB Ty Simpson- Westview; Martin, Tenn. (Alabama commit

2 p.m.

Announcement: WR Shazz Preston- St. James; Saint James, La. (undecided- battle between Alabama and LSU). His decision will be broadcast on ESPN.

2:30 p.m.

Announcement: Edge Enai White - Imhotep Institute; Philadelphia, Pa. (undecided- Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Georgia in the mix)

- Imhotep Institute; Philadelphia, Pa. (undecided- Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Georgia in the mix) Announcement: DL Anthony Lucas- Chaparral; Scottsdale, Ariz. (undecided- coming down to Alabama, Texas A&M and Notre Dame). Decision will be broadcast on ESPN.

3:15 p.m.

Signing: OL Dayne Shor - Denmark; Alpharetta, Ga. (Alabama commit)

- Denmark; Alpharetta, Ga. (Alabama commit) Announcement: Edge Jihaad Campbell- IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla. (undecided- recent Clemson decommit, now likely between Alabama and Texas A&M)

3:45 p.m.

Announcement: Edge Marvin Jones Jr. - American Heritage; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (undecided- Alabama, Florida State and Georgia in the mix). Will be broadcast on ESPNU.

- American Heritage; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (undecided- Alabama, Florida State and Georgia in the mix). Will be broadcast on ESPNU. Announcement: DB Earl Little Jr.- American Heritage; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (undecided- strong Alabama lean, but Florida State and Miami also in the mix). Will be broadcast on ESPNU.

4 p.m.

Nick Saban press conference-Saban will be able to speak on those in the 2022 class who have already signed.

4:45 p.m.

Signing: WR Isaiah Bond - Buford; Buford, Ga. (Alabama commit)

- Buford; Buford, Ga. (Alabama commit) Signing: S Jake Pope- Buford; Buford, Ga. (Alabama commit)

5 p.m.

Announcement: LB Shemar James- Faith Academy; Mobile, Ala. (undecided- battle between Alabama and Georgia)

6 p.m.