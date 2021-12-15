Antonio Kite Signs National Letter of Intent

Two-way high school standout Antonio Kite signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Alabama on Wednesday.

Kite is an in-state player from Anniston high school who played both sides of the ball over the course of his high school career.

Listed on all recruiting sites as an athlete, Kite stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds. He played both wide receiver and defensive back for Anniston.

Kite committed to Alabama in July and officially visited Tuscaloosa as recently as December 10. Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and safeties coach Charles Kelly were his primary recruiters. Kite plans to enroll in the summer.

Alabama beat out South Carolina and Tennessee for Kite's commitment.

SI All-American predicts that Kite will play cornerback once he gets to Alabama:

"The upside pick on this list is no doubt Kite, the longtime basketball player (and a very good one) broke out in a big way in 2020 as a football prospect for both the Anniston secondary and wide receiver room. SIAA sources have been told, on at least two occasions this spring, that Kite has been testing in the 4.4-second range when it comes to the 40-yard dash and it shows up on tape. The Crimson Tide commitment isn't a finesse football player, either, as he converts that explosiveness into pop on contact while working from his safety spot. With his length and overall athleticism, not to mention Nick Saban personally courting him for the last six months, the move to corner looks imminent."