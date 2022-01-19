Arch Manning Set to Get Visit From Nick Saban and Pete Golding

You know the name. Arch Manning is the most famous recruit in recent memory, and maybe of all time. But, he is more than just a legacy of quarterback royalty.

Manning has established himself as the top recruit in the 2023 class, and the quarterback has had the nation's top coaches visiting him throughout the week.

Alabama's Nick Saban and Pete Golding are next, as the Crimson Tide coaches are set to visit Isidore Newman High on Friday to see the five-star phenom.

Tuesday, Arch’s grandfather, Archie Manning, spoke highly of Alabama while introducing Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young as the Manning Award winer. While praising Young’s poise, Archie highlighted Alabama as a place where quarterbacks have the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage.

“I always told my boys, you live to play in big games,” Archie said during the Manning Award virtual press conference. “If you’re a quarterback at the University of Alabama, you’re going to play in a lot of big games.”

Arch is definitely taking that mindset into his recruitment, as he is pursuing the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson, and Texas. There will be some big games played along the way by Manning no matter where he ends up from his current list.

Kirby Smart of Georgia and Billy Napier of Florida have been out to see Manning so far this week, and Smart brought along a few members of the Bulldogs' staff. The Georgia coaches attended Manning's basketball game, as he is currently in the middle of the season playing for Isidore Newman.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Manning is built to play quarterback. He can stretch the field with the deep ball, and his arm strength allows him to scramble and still connect with his receivers downfield. He has impressed the nation with his running ability, and he displays a physicality that sets him apart from the rest of the talent in the 2023 class.

Manning has taken two unofficial visits to Alabama, the latest of which was during the Crimson Tide's domination of Ole Miss in early October. Alabama has become a landing spot for elite quarterbacks, and Bryce Young's Heisman season in just his sophomore year could be an enticing development for Manning.

Manning would be the third five-star quarterback for Alabama in the span of three recruiting cycles, joining Young and the latest Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson.

One thing is for sure, the eyes of football fans everywhere will be locked-in as Manning's recruitment develops this spring.