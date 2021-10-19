Alabama Commit LB Robert Woodyard Out for Season with Knee Injury

In-state linebacker and Alabama commit Robert Woodyard suffered a knee injury and will miss the remainder of his senior season at Williamson High, it was reported on Monday.

The 2022 prospect out of Mobile undergoes surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, this after sitting out Williamson's game against Vigor on Friday night.

"He's done for the year," Williamson coach Melvin Pete Jr. told AL.com.

Prior to the injury, Woodyard was also used as an offensive player this season and he had a three-touchdown performance on five touches versus St. Michael.

Woodyard committed to the Crimson Tide last June, and since finished with 90 total tackles, 43 of which assisted, in just ten games as a junior. He also registered two interceptions and 12 tackles-for-loss en route to being a Class 4A All-State selection in 2020.

Former Auburn player Antonio Coleman is the defensive coordinator at Williamson, and the former Alabama rival has been impressed with the linebacker prospect and Tide pledge.

"He had the 'it' factor when I first saw him," he told AL.com. "Still, from when I saw him first until now? It’s night and day. He has 'it,' and I don’t know if I’ve seen a kid with 'it' in the past 10 or 15 years."

As for what he brings to Alabama, Woodyard is one of two inside linebacker commits, along with Shawn Murphy out of Manassas, Virginia, and is part of what could be the nation's top-rated recruiting class upon latest release of the SI All-American 2022 rankings updating November 1.

Prior to the Crimson Tide gaining October pledges from tight end Jaleel Skinner and defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans, SIAA ranked Alabama as the second-best class of the cycle as of the first of the month.