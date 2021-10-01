In-State 2023 DL Kelby Collins Discusses Alabama Visit This Weekend and Other Contenders

The junior defensive lineman talks about his return to Tuscaloosa, his relationship with the Alabama coaching staff and other schools who have piqued his interest.

Kelby Collins is like every recruit who visits Alabama, and every recruit who will be in attendance for Saturday's game to Ole Miss: A highly-regarded prospect who has the choice of attending any one of the top college football programs in the country.

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, the Gardendale, Alabama, native is familiar with the Crimson Tide program and its coaches, even Nick Saban, particularly as a junior and member of the 2023 cycle.

But even as someone who was raised an Alabama fan, Collins admits the recruiting process can be hectic when you're targeted by some of the Crimson Tide's main competitors.

"It's been crazy, just everybody and all the coaches and stuff hitting me up at the same time. But it's been a fun experience," he said. "It's interesting, seeing which ones make me a priority."

No cause for concern, however, Tide fans. "I do," Collins said when asked if he feels Alabama has prioritized him in its construction of next year's class.

Georgia, Florida, Clemson and Texas A&M are interested, too, and Collins is reciprocating that interest by planning more visits to some of those schools this season.

This being no different than usual, as a defensive lineman and top prospect, the Gardendale High standout talks most with who would be his position coach at Alabama, Freddie Roach.

"We have a good relationship. It's different when I'm here and when I go down there," Collins said. "When I'm there we talk about where I fit in and how he sees my game developing after high school."

Having been to camp at Alabama, and with his familiarity of the program, the relationships with coaches on the Crimson Tide staff aren't limited to Roach and one or two others.

And unlike many other targets at this stage, being only a junior, Collins has interacted enough with Saban to understand not only how he's valued in their eyes but what they like about his high school film.

"He likes what he sees on film and, when I worked out at camp, he said he liked what he saw at the camp," Collins said. "They see me playing at two positions, both as an end and at the three technique."

Like all players at his stage, or any stage matter of fact, Collins said the Alabama staff wants him to focus on playing more with his eyes and working on elements of his pass-rushing ability in his remaining time at Gardendale.

The junior lineman likes what he hears from Roach and Saban, specifically in how they mention his versatility as an asset. But Alabama isn't the only school he's considering, and Saturdays provide the chance to watch other programs and how they use their players scheme-wise and otherwise.

"I grew up an Alabama fan, but I've always paid close attention to close teams like Georgia and Florida," Collins said.

To follow this weekend's trip to campus, a visit to Athens to see Georgia and a trip to Texas A&M are the two main objectives he's placed on the weekend agenda this fall.

As for his time in Tuscaloosa and for the Ole Miss game, though, he's looking forward to "having fun with some of the recruits coming up there, enjoying the game, and spending time with the coaches and players."