Top 2022 Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett to Announce College Decision Tomorrow

The Columbus, Georgia, native and Carver High standout will announce his decision tomorrow, and Alabama is among his finalists.

Alabama football will be expecting some good news tomorrow as the nation's top offensive tackle in the SI All-American 2022 player rankings announces his college decision Tuesday afternoon, per Twitter.

Pritchett, standing at 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, has been linked to his four finalists, Georgia, Alabama, Southern Cal and FSU, for a while now, and his decision tomorrow is one of the more anticipated announcements among uncommitted prospects in the senior class.

Pritchett's last visit was to Athens for Georgia's matchup to South Carolina on September 18, and the Bulldogs got the opportunity to make a last impression on the offensive lineman after he didn't visit USC as expected last weekend.

Recently, though, he's trimmed the choices to two programs, albeit privately, as his announcement approaches. The Carver High product has visited Tuscaloosa twice since being prioritized by the Alabama coaching staff.

Pritchett is ranked as the No. 16 prospect of 2022, in the SI99, a player ranking of the top 99 high school seniors regardless of position.

As for what Pritchett's potential commitment to Alabama means, he would give the Crimson Tide its 15th overall commitment and third pledge in this cycle along the offensive line, joining offensive tackles Tyler Booker and Dayne Shor who both committed prior to their senior seasons.

SI All-American scouting report:

Elijah Pritchett

School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver

Recruiting: Considering Alabama, USC, Florida State, Georgia

"Pritchett barely takes the top spot here in a top-heavy class at the position in the 2022 cycle. With elite length and measurables, Pritchett brings an unmatched level of athleticism on a freakish frame. He has an effortless kick slide on the left side of the offensive line and he plays with tremendous anger and aggression. He can play high at times, something that a little coaching will clean up, but otherwise a flawless prospect."