Bryce Young Scouts Future Receivers, Possible Teammates

It's a week before National Signing Day, with everyone in the final stretch for the recruiting Class 2020 and teams poised to host their final visit over the weekend.

Before he enrolled at Alabama as an early enrollee, Bryce Young visited the studios at SI All-American to talk all things football and evaluate some of fellow prospects.

The top quarterback prospect in the nation, and first-ever SI All-American, is a consensus five-star prospect who tops Alabama's signing class.

He threw for 4,528 yards accounted for 68 total touchdowns at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Academy in which. He finished his high school career as the No. 3 passer all-time in California State history and won MVP of the 2020 All-American Bowl.

Nick Saban raved about Young during the early signing period, when the quarterback's addition to the Crimson Tide became official:

"Always important to get a really quality quarterback which, you know, we feel really good about Bryce, a young guy who's outstanding as a high school player, very mature, very smart, good leader, played in a great program, has high expectations for himself as well as what the team should accomplish," Saban said.

He added: "Just absolutely love the guy, his character. He’s got a great family. He’s got all the right stuff and I think that’s really important in the quarterback position. You’ve heard me say this many times before, if you play quarterback, it’s hard to play the position if the people around you don’t play well so having great leadership qualities can contribute to that. I think Bryce certainly possesses those qualities.”

