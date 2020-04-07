Friday Night Lights Heads To Bama Central

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's been on a couple of other sites in the past 20 years but my Friday Night Lights column has found a new home here at Bama Central beginning this fall.

I'll be cover high school games involving Alabama prospects and try to pick out sleepers who have flown under the recruiting radar.

Moreover, you'll get a taste for all that high school football has to offer, from the marching bands to grading the food, everything the stadium burgers to local restaurants.

I try to keep it fun.

The whole schedule will be posted at a later date, but this video gives a little preview of what you can expect starting August 21 when Hewitt-Trussville travels to Pinson Valley, home to ace corner "Koolaid" McKinstry.