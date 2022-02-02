Alabama Receives Commitment from TE Danny Lewis Jr. on National Signing Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama won't come away empty-handed on National Signing Day. After failing to flip Florida offensive lineman commit Jalen Farmer earlier Wednesday, the Crimson Tide received better news from three-star tight end Danny Lewis Jr., who chose Alabama over Florida and home-state LSU.

The addition of Lewis brings Alabama's 2022 class to 24 members. The New Iberia, La., is the third tight end the Crimson Tide added this offseason, joining four-star signees Amari Niblack and Elijah Brown.

Alabama was looking to add another tight end after seeing SI99 member Jaleel Skinner flip to Miami during the early signing period. Barring a major surprise, the Crimson Tide’s day is likely done as far as any more additions are concerned.

Lewis, a former Cincinnati commit, saw his recruitment skyrocket after he backed off his pledge to the Bearcats on Jan. 12. Since then Alabama, Florida and LSU have all pressed hard for his signature. During his senior season last year, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end led Westgate High School to a state title, reeling in 46 receptions for 912 yards and six touchdowns.

SI All-American evaluation

One of the most head-turning late risers in the 2022 class, New Iberia (La.) Westgate tight end Danny Lewis has blossomed into a true SEC recruit, and it came down to three programs before all was said and done — LSU, Alabama and Florida.

Alabama picked up a balanced and physical tight end presence on National Signing Day. Lewis capped his senior season with a standout two-way performance to help the program to their first state championship. He aided the defense in its goal-line stand with less than a minute remaining in the state championship game and keyed the offense with six catches for 179 yards and a touchdown.

The state title game snapshot provides perspective on Lewis' ability as a football player. He was unstoppable on offense with his 6'4", 235-pound frame, winning at the catch point over smaller defenders. He also showed some open-field ability, catching a button hook 9 yards down the field and out-running the New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton defense for the remaining 64 yards to the house — with the help of a straight arm at the tail-end of the play. His frame enables him to win vertically, but he has the subtle athleticism to gear down and adjust to the football like a smaller player could. The physicality of what he does after the catch jumps out on tape at every turn. Lewis is comfortable working in the trenches or out wide, making plays at the apex when the whole stadium knows he is getting the rock.

As he polishes up his in-line blocking, Lewis has the chance to become a classic tight end type from an alignment perspective, but also one athletic enough to be used as a modern H-back or even dabble in the slot and/or in space on occasion. Great body control, hands and grit make the Louisianan the hybrid most offensive coordinators want on their roster in the modern game, hence how close the battle became at the end of January for the best available tight ends in the country. — John Garcia Jr.