Elite 2024 CB Jaylen Mbakwe Commits to Alabama

Alabama’s current recruiting hot streak is beginning to extend into the future. The Crimson Tide added a valuable member to its 2024 class Tuesday as it received a commitment from four-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe. The Pinson, Ala., native is the top-rated player in the state and the third member of Alabama’s 2024 class.

Mbakwe is rated as the No. 36 overall player and the No. 4 cornerback in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound playmaker plays both ways for Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville High School. During the Cougars’ 15-0 run last season, the 6-foot, 170-pound playmaker recorded 36 receptions for 677 yards and nine touchdowns while also notching four interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was also a factor on special teams, returning multiple kicks for scores.

In addition to football, Mbakwe also excels on the track. During his sophomore season last year, he posted a personal best of 10.74 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Alabama offered Mbakwe in January. Defensive line coach Freddie Roach and cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson.

“Me and Coach Roach, our bond is actually like big brother and little brother,” Mbakwe told BamaCentral following his Alabama offer in January. “It’s pretty cool hanging out with him every time we see each other or when I go down there.”

Along with his relationship with Roach, Mbakwe has several ties to Alabama players as he is close with fellow Clay-Chalkville alumn D.J. Dale as well as other Birmingham-area players in Malachi Moore, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Tim Keenan III.

“They just tell me to come and put in hard work,” Mbakwe said in January. “It might be hard your first year, but once you get going over there it really makes you better. Just keep your head down, learn the playbook, be a great guy, do work and you’ll be fine.”

Mbakwe joins four-star athlete Martavious Collins and four-star receiver Perry Thompson in Alabama’s 2024 class.