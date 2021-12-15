Elite In-State Pass Rusher Khurtiss Perry Chooses Alabama, Signs National Letter of Intent

Well, there it is. Khurtiss Perry has chosen his final destination to be Tuscaloosa, to play for head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Another monumental commitment for Alabama, this time in an elite pass rusher from Pike Road High near Montgomery.

Perry was wanted by programs all across the country, but his recruitment seemed to dwindle to the in-state rivalry of Alabama and Auburn.

His final five were listed as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Texas, and UCF. These schools were all in Perry’s home to visit this past week, trying to make a final impression before his decision was made public. And, obviously, Alabama prevailed to land the defensive force.

The national attention that Perry garnered was warranted, as the senior excelled every time he touched the field, helping lead Pike Road to an undefeated season and a state title.

At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Perry was designed to track down the quarterback. He proved that throughout his senior year, stackIng up 23 sacks in 14 games, far and away leading the state in that category.

He can do more than just rush the passer, though, as he was able to grab two interceptions as well. Perry is as versatile as defensive lineman come, and he will have the ability to play any spot along the defensive front for the Crimson Tide.

Perry, along with fellow Alabama signee Jeremiah Alexander, has been regarded as one of the best defensive players in the state of Alabama all year. He left no doubt as to whether or not the claims were true with his dominant senior season, and he will have a nice spring board into the Alabama program.

Alabama has landed one of its next great pass rushers in in-state product Khurtiss Perry, and he will be able to refine his skills as he enters the program.