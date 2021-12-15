Emmanuel Henderson Signs National Letter of Intent

Running back Emmanuel Henderson signed his national letter of intent to play football at Alabama on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.

Henderson is an in-state prospect, and attended Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 185 pounds.

Henderson committed to Alabama back in March, and was primarily recruited by safeties coach Charles Kelly and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. Henderson plans to enroll in the summer of 2022.

Alabama beat out Arkansas, Auburn, and Clemson, among others, for Henderson's pledge.

In high school, Henderson was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track and field. He has nice speed for a running back, and ran an 11.40-second 100 meter dash in high school. He finishes runs aggressively and has tremendous cutback ability, as well as the speed to get away from defenders in the open field.

Henderson's senior season was highlighted by a career game against Cottonwood in which he rushed for 342 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries, averaging an astounding 24 yards per carry.

Alabama has dealt with more injuries than one could imagine in its running back room this season, and Henderson will make a welcome addition to the roster in 2022. The SEC Championship game saw Alabama only have two scholarship running backs available, and with lead back Brian Robinson set to move on after his senior season, Alabama will have plenty of competition for running back snaps that Henderson will have every chance to compete for.