Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Running Back Emmanuel Henderson Signs National Letter of Intent
Publish date:

Running Back Emmanuel Henderson Signs National Letter of Intent

The highly sought after running back signs with Alabama.
Author:

The highly sought after running back signs with Alabama.

Running back Emmanuel Henderson signed his national letter of intent to play football at Alabama on Wednesday's Early Signing Day.

Henderson is an in-state prospect, and attended Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala. He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 185 pounds.

Henderson committed to Alabama back in March, and was primarily recruited by safeties coach Charles Kelly and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. Henderson plans to enroll in the summer of 2022.

Read More

Alabama beat out Arkansas, Auburn, and Clemson, among others, for Henderson's pledge.

In high school, Henderson was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track and field. He has nice speed for a running back, and ran an 11.40-second 100 meter dash in high school. He finishes runs aggressively and has tremendous cutback ability, as well as the speed to get away from defenders in the open field. 

Henderson's senior season was highlighted by a career game against Cottonwood in which he rushed for 342 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries, averaging an astounding 24 yards per carry.

Alabama has dealt with more injuries than one could imagine in its running back room this season, and Henderson will make a welcome addition to the roster in 2022. The SEC Championship game saw Alabama only have two scholarship running backs available, and with lead back Brian Robinson set to move on after his senior season, Alabama will have plenty of competition for running back snaps that Henderson will have every chance to compete for. 

henderson
Recruiting

Emmanuel Henderson Signs National Letter of Intent

16 seconds ago
Dayne Shor
Recruiting

Alabama Signs Versatile Offensive Lineman Dayne Shor

3 minutes ago
Tre'Quon Fagans, 2022 DB Thompson High (AL)
Recruiting

Lockdown 2022 Cornerback Trequon Fegans Signs With Alabama Football

13 minutes ago
booker
Recruiting

Tyler Booker Signs National Letter of Intent

13 minutes ago
Isaiah Bond, WR
Recruiting

Speedy 2022 WR Isaiah Bond Signs With Alabama Football

18 minutes ago
Isaiah Hastings
Recruiting

Alabama Football Beefs Up Defensive Line With 2022 Signee Isaiah Hastings

29 minutes ago
Jake Pope and Nick Saban
Recruiting

Safety Jake Pope Signs His National Letter of Intent to Alabama

31 minutes ago
2022 Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett
Recruiting

Top OT Elijah Pritchett Signs with Alabama

1 hour ago