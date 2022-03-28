Skip to main content

Five-Star CB Tony Mitchell Includes Alabama in his Top 5

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender is one of the top players in the state of Alabama for the 2023 class.

Alabama has made the cut for one of the state’s top talents. Five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala., included the Crimson Tide in his top five Monday along with Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Mitchell is rated as the No. 19 overall player and No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender recorded two interceptions and 11 pass deflections to go with 55 tackles while leading Thompson High School to a 13-1 record and its third straight Alabama Class 7A title.

Mitchell is teammates with five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, who is thought to be an Alabama lean. The defensive back is also a former high school teammate of Crimson Tide signees Jeremiah Alexander and Tre’Quon Fegans.

Alabama offered Mitchell during his freshman season in 2019. The rising senior has visited the Crimson Tide’s campus several times, most recently stopping by Tuscaloosa, Ala., for Junior Day on March 5. Mitchell’s primary recruiter at Alabama is Freddie Roach. However, cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson has also taken a big role in his recruitment.

Alabama has already received a commitment from five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley (Florence, Ala.) and four-star safety Elliot Washington (Venice, Fla.) in the 2023 class. The Crimson Tide is also a contender for several other top defensive backs, including the nation’s top cornerback Cormani McClain (Lakeland, Fla.) and four-star safety Makari Vickers (Tallahassee, Fla.).

Alabama added four defensive backs in this year’s class, including SI99 members in Earl Little Jr. (No. 45 overall) and Fegans (No. 70 overall) as well as Antonio Kite and Jake Pope.

Gallery: Tony Mitchell

Tony Mitchell
Tony Mitchell
Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell

Montana Fouts and Alabama infield
