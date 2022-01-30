Five-Star Notre Dame Commit Keon Keeley Impressed By First Visit to Alabama

The 2023 edge rusher said he appreciated the Crimson Tide's focus on life after football.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s loaded outside linebacker unit already features four five-star talents in Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell and Jeremiah Alexander. Now the Crimson Tide is aiming to land another top-tier pass rusher in this year’s class.

Alabama hosted Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley during its Junior Day on Saturday. During his first visit to Tuscaloosa, the five-star edge rusher was able to meet with Nick Saban as well as take in the basketball team’s upset victory over No. 4 Baylor. Overall, he came away impressed with his first experience at the Capstone.

“What stood out to me is how much they emphasized life and the things that they talked about in academics,” Keeley said. “They really set you up for life after football, just the connections that they can make and the importance of on- and off-the-field things. I like how the coaches interacted with the players and each other. I also liked the campus. It was really nice.”

Keeley is rated as the No. 22 overall player and No. 3 edge rusher in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defender picked up an offer from the Crimson Tide on Jan. 14 after wrapping up a junior season that saw him record 61 tackles, including 34 for a loss and 16.5 sacks, to go with 19 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Saturday, Saban conveyed Alabama’s interest to Keeley, telling him he sees him as a perfect fit for the program on and off the field.

“This was my first time meeting him, and it was pretty cool,” Keeley said. “He basically told me the importance of being a good person on and off the field and what it takes to be great. On the field, he thinks I’m a pure edge rusher for Alabama, and he really likes my athleticism.”

Alabama returns perhaps the nation’s top pass-rushing duo this year in Anderson and Turner. Last season, Anderson earned the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, leading the nation in both sacks (17.5) and tackles for a loss (33.5). Turner also had a productive first season with the Crimson Tide, earning Freshman All-America honors while recording 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss.

“They’ve definitely had some success at that position,” Keeley said. “They definitely have a great defense and always have great edge rushers, so yeah, it’d be pretty cool to play in that defense.”

Keeley’s primary recruiter at Alabama is wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. However, he has also spoken to recently-hired outside linebackers/special teams coach Coleman Hutzler several times in his recruitment.

“He’s really cool and energetic,” Keeley said of Hutzler. “You can tell he really loves what he does.”

Alabama is currently reaching out to Keeley roughly twice a week. Despite making a strong impression this weekend, the Crimson Tide has a long way to go if it wants to flip the five-star defender from his commitment to Notre Dame.

Keeley committed to Notre Dame on June 28. This offseason, the Irish saw head coach Brian Kelly leave for LSU before promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to the head role. Keeley said the coaching shakeup hasn’t altered his recruitment much moving forward, remaining adamant in his pledge to the Irish.

“It didn’t really change anything. I still love Notre Dame,” Keeley said. “I’m still committed to Notre Dame, and I’m just taking things day by day.”

Keeley currently doesn’t have plans on future visits but called Alabama “a place I could definitely see myself going back.” The Tampa, Fla., native also plans on returning to Notre Dame at some point as well.