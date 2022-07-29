Skip to main content

Five-Star RB Richard Young Commits to Alabama

The Crimson Tide added another elite running back to its 2023 class on Friday.

Alabama's running back room is poised to remain one of the nation’s best for the foreseeable future. The Crimson Tide added to its riches in the backfield Friday as it received a commitment from five-star running back Richard Young, who chose Alabama over Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame and others.

Young, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, is rated as the No. 2 running back and No. 24 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Lehigh Acres, Fla., native is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 8.95 yards per carry while recording 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

“(Young) lived up to the hype in drills and anything else where his gifts were on display with the ball in his hands," Sports Illustrated director of recruiting, John Garcia Jr. said during the Under Armour camp in Miami this past February. "Young has room to improve his space game, particularly catching the ball out of the backfield, but a strong build and smooth downhill game make him coveted.”

Young is the second elite running back to commit to Alabama in the 2023 class, joining four-star talent Justice Haynes, who pledged to the Crimson Tide earlier this month. Haynes is rated as the No. 3 running back and No. 37 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alabama already has one of the deepest backfields in the nation with six running backs who were all rated in the top 100 of their respective classes by multiple recruiting services. The Crimson Tide added two running backs in this year’s class in SI99 member Emanuel Henderson and fellow four-star prospect Jamarrion Miller.

Four of Alabama’s current running backs — redshirt junior Trey Sanders and juniors Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams — will all be draft-eligible after this season. While not all of them are expected to leave next spring, the addition of Young and Haynes should make sure the Crimson Tide is adequately stocked at the position in the event of any departures.

Young is Alabama’s 16th commit in the 2023 class. The Crimson Tide's class is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation by both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals and No. 1 overall by On3.

