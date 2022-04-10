Five-Star RB Richard Young Includes Alabama in Top 7 Schools

Alabama remains in the mix for one of its top targets in the 2023 class. Five-star running back Richard Young released his top seven schools Sunday, including Alabama along with Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Young is rated as the No. 2 running back and No. 19 overall player in next year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Lehigh Acres, Fla., native is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 8.95 yards per carry while recording 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Young was offered by Alabama in February of 2021. He camped with the Crimson Tide last June and returned to the campus on Jan. 29 of this year to take part in Junior Day. The five-star back will make his third trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala. next weekend to take in the A-Day game.

Alabama already has one of the deepest backfields in the nation with six running backs who were all rated in the top 100 of their respective recruiting classes by multiple recruiting services. The Crimson Tide added two running backs in this year’s class in SI99 member Emanuel Henderson (No. 23 overall player) and fellow four-star talent Jamarrion Miller.

Four of Alabama’s current running backs — redshirt junior Trey Sanders and juniors Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams — will all be draft-eligible after this season. While not all of them are expected to move on to the next level next spring, the Crimson Tide will look to make sure it continues to keep its backfield well-stocked to compensate for future departures.