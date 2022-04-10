Skip to main content

Five-Star RB Richard Young Includes Alabama in Top 7 Schools

The 2023 prospect will visit the Crimson Tide for the A-Day game next weekend.

Alabama remains in the mix for one of its top targets in the 2023 class. Five-star running back Richard Young released his top seven schools Sunday, including Alabama along with Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Young is rated as the No. 2 running back and No. 19 overall player in next year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Lehigh Acres, Fla., native is coming off a junior season in which he averaged 8.95 yards per carry while recording 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Young was offered by Alabama in February of 2021. He camped with the Crimson Tide last June and returned to the campus on Jan. 29 of this year to take part in Junior Day. The five-star back will make his third trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala. next weekend to take in the A-Day game.

Alabama already has one of the deepest backfields in the nation with six running backs who were all rated in the top 100 of their respective recruiting classes by multiple recruiting services. The Crimson Tide added two running backs in this year’s class in SI99 member Emanuel Henderson (No. 23 overall player) and fellow four-star talent Jamarrion Miller.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four of Alabama’s current running backs — redshirt junior Trey Sanders and juniors Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams — will all be draft-eligible after this season. While not all of them are expected to move on to the next level next spring, the Crimson Tide will look to make sure it continues to keep its backfield well-stocked to compensate for future departures. 

Gallery: Richard Young

2023 running back Richard Young
2023 running back Richard Young
Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie and 2023 running back Richard Young
2023 running back Richard Young

Crimson Tikes: Art Class
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Art Class 101

By Anthony Sisco5 hours ago
Florida Gators quarterback Tim tebow (15) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide player Kareem Jackson (3) during the second quarter of the 2009 SEC championship game at the Georgia Dome.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2022

By Katie Windham12 hours ago
Jenna Lord
All Things Bama

Oh, Lord! Alabama Freshman Comes Through in Win Against Florida

By Edwin Stanton17 hours ago
FP2WO51XEAYvqjC
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Outlasts No. 7 Ole Miss in 10th Inning, Wins Series

By Joey Blackwell17 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Notes and Nuggets from Alabama's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Tony Tsoukalas17 hours ago
Montana Fouts vs Louisiana
All Things Bama

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 6 Florida

By Edwin Stanton20 hours ago
Ty Simpson, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Updates Progress of QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Football's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Katie Windham20 hours ago