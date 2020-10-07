FNL Radio Preps For Week Seven

Rain, rain go away.

On second thought, "variety is the spice of life," right?

Normally Friday Night Lights Radio on Tuscaloosa's Tide 100.9 FM and it's app gives updates of games in progress, many times featuring calls from the station's interns. However, Hurricane Delta is going to provide some very wet Friday night weather, so the AHSAA has moved the vast majority of it's football games to Thursday this week.

That means a special edition of Friday Night Lights the column will publish Friday profiling Prattville linebacker and Alabama pledge Ian Jackson. Yes, a trip to Prattville is in order to check out the senior Lions linebacker as his team plays host to Central of Phenix City, a teqm always loaded with college prospects.

That also means an interview with Prattville Head Coach Caleb Ross discussing Jackson will provide quotes for the story on Bama Central as well as audio for this week's FNL radio show, which runs from 6=9 p.m. on Tide 100.9.

Another game that will be discussed at length on the air will see Gordo, which is without injured quarterback Tanner Bailey, taking on Hamilton in a game that will be played at Pickens County High due to renovations at Gordo's home stadium.

Bailey is expected back in time for the playoffs next month. He's featured in the embedded video following this report.

Please join myself and co-host Jacob "Hot Take Jake" Harrison this week as we discuss high school, college and pro football on Friday Night Lights.