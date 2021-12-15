Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Former Clemson Commit Edge Rusher Jihaad Campbell Signs with Alabama

Another IMG Academy prospect is headed to Tuscaloosa.
Author:

The Crimson Tide has picked up another Early Signing Day commitment. This time it's SI99 edge rusher Jihaad Campbell who announced his decision for Alabama via Instagram live on Wednesday afternoon. 

The IMG product was a longtime Clemson commit until the Tigers' defensive coordinator Brent Venables left Clemson to become the head coach of Oklahoma. This opened the door for the Crimson Tide among others for Campbell's talents. He took trips to Alabama and Texas A&M last weekend, two of the teams in the running for the top overall 2022 class along with Georgia. 

Alabama signee and top-five player Jeremiah Alexander worked hard to get Campbell to Tuscaloosa when he visited last weekend after decommitting from the Tigers. Alexander is the No. 1 player at the position according to SI All-American while Campbell comes in at No. 10. 

Coming in at No. 97 in the SI99, Campbell is a gifted pass rusher with physical length and explosiveness who will fit in nicely along the defensive front for Alabama. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he currently has a more slender frame but will have time to bulk up in Alabama's strength and conditioning program.

The Crimson Tide now has more SI99 signees than any other program. 

Originally from Timber Creek in New Jersey, Campbell transferred to football powerhouse IMG Academy prior to the 2021 high school season. He becomes the third IMG Academy prospect in this class alone joining offensive lineman Tyler Booker and the country's top tight end in Jaleel Skinner which continues the strong connection between Bradenton and Tuscaloosa. 

This story will be updated. 

