Four-Star Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Commits to Alabama

Alabama has added another in-state talent to its 2023 class. Four-star edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, choosing Alabama over Auburn, Florida and Georgia among others. The Eufaula, Ala., native joins five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley and four-star safety Elliot Washington II as the third member of next year’s class.

"God I thank you for this blessing," Pierre posted on Twitter. 'I also want to say thank you to my parents, family, teachers, and coaches for helping me along the way. I’ve found my new home I’m committed to the University of Alabama."

Pierre, a four-star recruit, is rated as the No. 37 defensive lineman and No. 248 overall player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender recorded 55 tackles, including 16 stops for a loss and seven sacks, during his junior season last year.

Pierre is the cousin of former Alabama standout Courtney Upshaw, who played the Jack linebacker position for the Crimson Tide from 2008-11. Nick Saban will likely deploy Pierre in a similar pass-rushing role. However, the versatile defender can be used in a variety of ways on defense.

“[Saban] likes me in the three-technique, five-technique and dropping back in coverage,” Pierre told BamaCentral last month. “I’m comfortable with all that. I can do it all. I can play tight end, too.”

Pierre's commitment could kick off a historic defensive line class for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is in the mix for several top players at the position in next year’s class, including five-star talents James Smith (No. 15 overall, according to 247Sports Composite), Peter Woods (No. 26) and Jayden Wayne (No. 27). The Crimson Tide is also leading the way for highly-rated four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins (No. 150).

The defensive line is one of Alabama’s biggest points of emphasis in this year’s recruiting cycle as the Crimson Tide is likely set to lose three starters at the position in seniors D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young following this season. Alabama brought in three defensive linemen in this year’s class, including SI99 members Jaheim Oatis (No. 67) and Khurtiss Perry (No. 82) as well as Isaiah Hastings.

Pierre will visit Alabama this weekend as he is set to take in the A-Day game on Saturday.