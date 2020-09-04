Friday Night Lights: Alabama Commitment Anquin Barnes More Than Standing Out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Class 6A Eufala Tigers pulled off a massive upset last week over defending 7A state champion Central-Phenix City, so they were riding high into Thursday night’s region contest against Lee at historic Cramton Bowl.

Could the Tigers maintain that momentum?

Final score: Lee 25, Eufala 10 in a mild upset.

The games top prospect? He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 273 pounds, and can move well enough to be a backup center on Lee’s first-ever state championship basketball team earlier this year before 2020 went sideways.

“He” would be Alabama commitment Anquin Barnes.

“Anquin worked hard this summer before his senior year to get himself ready for this season," Lee coach Eric Hudson said. "It’s great to have a guy like him play on both sides of the ball.”

On offense, Hudson said Barnes is “playing right tackle right now … and sometimes he’s at tight end.”

Thus far Barnes does not have a reception, but it's obviously a possibility.

While recruited as a defensive lineman, Barnes is playing both way as a senior, as Hudson said. A pair of scouts from other schools who were in the press box said they think Barnes will be an offensive tackle in Tuscaloosa.

I’m going to slightly disagree and say he ends up at guard based on the outstanding tackles Alabama has signed or committed in this cycle and the last. He plays on the nose on “d” and showed a good get-off and a decent swim move.

Seniors who shined included Florida Atlantic commitment Reggie Davis of Lee, a 6-0, 175-pound running back who etched his name in Generals red flame last week against city rival Jeff Davis: 32 carries, 354 yards, three touchdowns, and a long run of 54.

Setting a school record at Lee is saying something as the proud program on Ann Street has graduated running backs like Secdrick McIntyre [Auburn, Atlanta Falcons], Paul Spivey [Alabama], Ken Simon [Alabama] and Fred Beasley [Auburn, San Francisco 49ers].

For the Tigers, wide receiver Emmanual Stevenson is 6-5, 233 and could grow into a tight end. He's hearing from Tennessee Tech, Grambling, and Alabama A & M.

Davis ran for over 200 yards Thursday including jaunts of 67 and 77 yards. He also has a stiff arm that would make Derrick Henry grin. Wearing No. 22 in the Wildcat he looked a little like Mark Ingram vs. South Carolina in 2009.

Juniors to watch were running back Jay Lewis (6-1, 195) of Eufala, who is good at hitting the hole and at catching passes out of backfield.

Lee left tackle Dimitiri McKee (6-3, 350) has good feet and projects inside in college. His teammate, safety Julius Jones (6-1, 190), seems to enjoy laying the wood to receivers.

A shining sophomore noticed was Eufala defensive tackle J’siyahn Warren, who 5-11, 230 needs one more growth spurt, but stood out at shooting the gap and catching runners in the backfield.

From a concessions standpoint, they aren't offering burgers this year at Cramton but the hot dogs were not bad. That's because I like them burnt and that’s how mine came out. The fries were hot, for a while. The Dr. Pepper was not, but it sufficed.

And then there's the catfish. You see, Millbrook, Ala is only one county away from Montgomery and home to the long-standing Catfish House. The fish are best on the bone, so one can feast on the tails. They are crisp. They are breaded just right. They are good, and so is the slaw and baked potatoes. Navy beans make for an interesting appetizer.