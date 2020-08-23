Friday Night Lights: Thompson Outscores Oxford

ALABASTER, Ala. – Call it “Recruitapalooza,” if you will. When the Oxford Yellow Jackets, defending 6A champs, travelled to take on 7A crown-bearer Thompson Saturday, many future D-1 players were on the field. When the dust had settled at Warriors Stadium, Mark Freeman’s Thompson squad had a 56-34 win over the Yellow Jackets of Keith Etheridge. Defense was NOT at a premium Saturday.

The game’s top prospect was outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (6-2, 235) of Thompson is committed to Nick Saban and Alabama. He could also project as a Jack linebacker or grow into a defensive end in the SEC. Thompson has Alexander at middle linebacker4 this year, but that may not be his college destiny.

Freeman said Alexander is a leader on the defense and is doing “a tremendous job. He’s a leader for us

Freeman said Alexander’s strengths are “getting off blocks, flying to the football, tackling with great technique, playing with explosion and leverage. Just everything you look for.”

Jackson had unofficially a half-dozen stops, one for a loss of yardage.

Seniors who shined included Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins could play D-1 football if he wanted, but he’s pledged to Mississippi State baseball. His top target is 6-2, 225-pound Tennessee commitment Roc Taylor at receiver. Delvon Fegans is a solid defensive back who will play in college.

For the Warriors, wide receiver Sam Reynolds is a talented South Carolina pledge.

Juniors to watch this year and next included Oxford corner Treqon Fegans, Delvon’s younger brother, has an Alabama offer and bears watching. Word is Saban likes what he sees in the younger Fegans, who is 6-2, 181. Saban likes tall corners.

He’s not your average corner,” Etheredge observed. “A lot of guys play defense because they don’t have great hands. Trequon has great hands. We could play him a lot of places, but he is so good with such great length. He’s really the perfect cornerback.”

Fegans is also a solid punt returner. As a corner, he shows good press-man skills.

Thompson receiver Ryan Peppins showed speed and elusiveness on a 60-yard kick return.

Super sophs that jumped out included defensive back Tony Mitchell and end Peter Woods of Thompson are both SEC caliber players-in-waiting. Mitchell has multiple SEC offers including Alabama and Tennessee offer among others, while Alabama is watching Woods already, and he showed why. He’s an excellent run-stopper.

