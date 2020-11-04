Friday Night Lights Radio Ready For Playoffs
Cary L. Clark
It’s week 11 for Friday Night Lights Radio on which airs 6-9 p.m. CT on Tide 100.9 FM and the app. However, more importantly, it’s week one for the AHSAA playoffs. Jacob Harrison, myself and producer James Ludeman will be keeping you posted on scores of as many games as we can. We will also review Alabama football’s 609 start, begin discussing next week’s LSU game, and talk about what’s happening in the NFL.
Back to high school, we will be staffing the West Alabama games in our coverage area with live updates on the following contests:
Brooks [6-4] is at Gordo, which is 9-1. This Thursday game features the return of Gordo quarterback Tanner Bailey, who holds an Alabama offer. He is a junior.
McGill-Toolen [7-2] will be at Hillcrest. The 8-2 Patriots are led by sophomore quarterback Ethan Crawford, who is one of the state’s most exciting players.
Northridge [7-3] at Saraland [8-2] is a game featuring a lot of former college greats on the sidelines. Northridge assistants include former Alabama players Martin Houston and John Copeland. The head coach at Saraland is former Southern Miss quarterback Jeff Kelly.
Northside is 8-2 and will host 6-4 Deshler. Northside coach Chris Hilliker retires at the end of the Rams’ playoff run. Fun Fact: Hillier was the first quarterback at Hillcrest when it opened in the early 80’s.
The Pickens County Tornadoes are coached by former Bama tight end Michael Williams and the Tornadoes put their 7-3 mark on the line against visiting Woodville, which is 5-5.
The least competitive game in the area is probably 10-0 American Christian hosting 4-6 Geneva. The Patriots of ACA are led by UGA commitment Kamari Lassiter. They will likely advance.
We will keep you posted from 6-9 p.m. CT Friday on all the above games and many others on Tide 100.9 FM and the app.
Here is full slate of round one games around the state:
CLASS 1A
Region 3 No. 4: J.F. SHIELDS at Region 2 No. 1; SWEET WATER
Region 1 No. 3: FLORALA at Region 4 No. 2: NOTASULGA
Region 2 No. 4: MARENGO at Region 3 No. 1: LINDEN
Region 4 No. 3: LOACHAPOKA at Region 1 No. 2: McKENZIE
Region 4 No. 4: BILLINGSLEY at Region 1 No. 1: BRANTLEY
Region 2 No. 3: FRUITDALE at Region 3 No. 2: KEITH
Region 1 No. 4: SAMSON at Region 4 No. 1: MAPLESVILLE
Region 3 No. 3: CENTRAL-HAYNEVILLE at Region 2 No. 2: MILLRY
Region 7 No. 4: SUMITON CHRISTIAN at Region 6 No. 1: BERRY
Region 5 No. 3: WOODLAND at Region 8 No. 2: WATERLOO
Region 6 No. 4: BRILLIANT at Region 7 No. 1: VALLEY HEAD
Region 8 No. 3: R.A. HUBBARD at Region 5 No. 2: RAGLAND
Region 8 No. 4: HACKLEBURG at Region 5 No. 1: WINTERBORO
Region 6 No. 3: HUBBERTVILLE at Region 7 No. 2: CEDAR BLUFF
Region 5 No. 4: WADLEY at Region 8 No. 1: DECATUR HERITAGE
Region 7 No. 3: WOODVILLE at Region 6 No. 2: PICKENS COUNTY
CLASS 2A
Region 3 No. 4: THORSBY at Region 2 No. 1: ABBEVILLE
Region 1 No. 3: ST. LUKE’S EPISCOPAL (forfeit) at Region 4 No. 2: B.B. COMER
Region 2 No. 4: ARITON at Region 3 No. 1: ISABELLA
Region 4 No. 3: RANDOLPH COUNTY at Region 1 No. 2: CLARKE COUNTY
Region 4 No. 4: LAFAYETTE at Region 1 No. 1: LEROY
Region 2 No. 3: GENEVA COUNTY at Region 3 No. 2: HIGHLAND HOME
Region 1 No. 4: J.U. BLACKSHER at Region 4 No. 1: LANETT
Region 3 No. 3: LUVERNE at Region 2 No. 2: GW LONG
Region 7 No. 4: TANNER at Region 6 No. 1: SPRING GARDEN
Region 5 No. 3: WINSTON COUNTY at Region 8 No. 2: RED BAY
Region 6 No. 4: SOUTHEASTERN at Region 7 No. 1: NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN
Region 8 No. 3: COLBERT COUNTY at Region 5 No. 2: ADDISON
Region 8 No. 4: HATTON at Region 5 No. 1: ALICEVILLE
Region 6 No. 3: CLEVELAND at Region 7 No. 2: FALKVILLE
Region 5 No. 4: LAMAR COUNTY at Region 8 No. 1: MARS HILL BIBLE
Region 7 No. 3: SECTION at Region 6 No. 2: WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN
CLASS 3A
Region 3 No. 4: SOUTHSIDE-SELMA at Region 2 No. 1: SLOCOMB
Region 1 No. 3: FLOMATON at Region 4 No. 2: TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN
Region 2 No. 4: PROVIDENCE CHR. at Region 3 No. 1: MONTGOMERY ACAD.
Region 4 No. 3: PIKE COUNTY at Region 1 No. 2: HILLCREST-EVERGREEN
Region 4 No. 4: DADEVILLE at Region 1 No. 1: T.R. MILLER
Region 2 No. 3: WICKSBURG at Region 3 No. 2: THOMASVILLE
Region 1 No. 4: BAYSIDE ACADEMY at Region 4 No. 1: MONTGOMERY CATHOLIC
Region 3 No. 3: GREENSBORO at Region 2 No. 2: OPP
Region 7 No. 4: SYLVANIA at Region 6 No. 1: WINFIELD
Region 5 No. 3: OHATCHEE at Region 8 No. 2: LAUDERDALE COUNTY
Region 6 No. 4: OAKMAN at Region 7 No. 1: FYFFE
Region 8 No. 3: PHIL CAMPBELL at Region 5 No. 2: WALTER WELLBORN
Region 8 No. 4: COLBERT HEIGHTS at Region 5 No. 1: PIEDMONT
Region 6 No. 3: VINEMONT at Region 7 No. 2: PLAINVIEW
Region 5 No. 4: SAKS at Region 8 No. 1: EAST LAWRENCE
Region 7 No. 3: GERALDINE at Region 6 No. 2: J.B. PENNINGTON
CLASS 4A
Region 3 No. 4: WEST BLOCTON at Region 2 No. 1: ALABAMA CHRISTIAN
Region 1 No. 3: JACKSON at Region 4 No. 2: JACKSONVILLE
Region 2 No. 4: GENEVA at Region 3 No. 1: AMERICAN CHRISTIAN
Region 4 No. 3: CHEROKEE COUNTY at Region 1 No. 2: MOBILE CHRISTIAN
Region 4 No. 4: ANNISTON at Region 1 No. 1: WILLIAMSON
Region 2 No. 3: DALE COUNTY at Region 3 No. 2: BIBB COUNTY
Region 1 No. 4: VIGOR at Region 4 No. 1: HANDLEY
Region 3 No. 3: MONTEVALLO at Region 2 No. 2: SAINT JAMES
Region 7 No. 4: RANDOLPH at Region 6 No. 1: ETOWAH
Region 5 No. 3: HALEYVILLE at Region 8 No. 2: CENTRAL-FLORENCE
Region 6 No. 4: DORA at Region 7 No. 1: MADISON ACADEMY
Region 8 No. 3: DESHLER at Region 5 No. 2: NORTHSIDE
Region 8 No. 4: BROOKS at Region 5 No. 1: GORDO
Region 6 No. 3: ONEONTA at Region 7 No. 2: MADISON COUNTY
Region 5 No. 4: HAMILTON at Region 8 No. 1: WEST LIMESTONE
Region 7 No. 3: NORTH JACKSON at Region 6 No. 2: GOOD HOPE
CLASS 5A
Region 3 No. 4: SHELBY COUNTY at Region 2 No. 1: PIKE ROAD
Region 1 No. 3: UMS-WRIGHT at Region 4 No. 2: HOLTVILLE
Region 2 No. 4: REHOBETH at Region 3 No. 1: DEMOPOLIS
Region 4 No. 3: SYLACAUGA at Region 1 No. 2: FAITH ACADEMY
Region 4 No. 4: TALLADEGA at Region 1 No. 1: ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL
Region 2 No. 3: CARROLL at Region 3 No. 2: SELMA
Region 1 No. 4: SATSUMA at Region 4 No. 1: CENTRAL, CLAY COUNTY
Region 3 No. 3: MARBURY at Region 2 No. 2: ANDALUSIA
Region 7 No. 4: WEST POINT at Region 6 No. 1: ALEXANDRIA
Region 5 No. 3: PARKER at Region 8 No. 2: EAST LIMESTONE
Region 6 No. 4: HAYDEN at Region 7 No. 1: GUNTERSVILLE
Region 8 No. 3: MAE JEMISON at Region 5 No. 2: PLEASANT GROVE
Region 8 No. 4: LAWRENCE COUNTY at Region 5 No. 1: RAMSAY
Region 6 No. 3: CENTER POINT at Region 7 No. 2: FAIRVIEW
Region 5 No. 4: FAIRFIELD at Region 8 No. 1: RUSSELLVILLE
Region 7 No. 3: BOAZ at Region 6 No. 2: LEEDS
CLASS 6A
Region 3 No. 4: WETUMPKA at Region 2 No. 1: OPELIKA
Region 1 No. 3: McGILL-TOOLEN CATHOLIC at Region 4 No. 2: HILLCREST-TUSCALOOSA
Region 2 No. 4: LEE-MONTGOMERY at Region 3 No. 1: PELHAM
Region 4 No. 3: NORTHRIDGE at Region 1 No. 2: SARALAND
Region 4 No. 4: McADORY at Region 1 No. 1: SPANISH FORT
Region 2 No. 3: CARVER-MONTGOMERY at Region 3 No. 2: HELENA
Region 1 No. 4: BLOUNT at Region 4 No. 1: HUEYTOWN
Region 3 No. 3: STANHOPE ELMORE at Region 2 No. 2: EUFAULA
Region 7 No. 4: ARAB at Region 6 No. 1: PINSON VALLEY
Region 5 No. 3: SHADES VALLEY at Region 8 No. 2: CULLMAN
Region 6 No. 4: MINOR at Region 7 No. 1: OXFORD
Region 8 No. 3: HARTSELLE at Region 5 No. 2: BRARWOOD CHRISTIAN
Region 8 No. 4: MUSCLE SHOALS at Region 5 No. 1: MOUNTAIN BROOK
Region 6 No. 3: GARDENDALE at Region 7 No. 2: FORT PAYNE
Region 5 No. 4: HOMEWOOD at Region 8 No. 1: ATHENS
Region 7 No. 3: SOUTHSIDE-GADSDEN at Region 6 No. 2: CLAY-CHALKVILLE
CLASS 7A
Region 2 No. 4: ENTERPRISE at Region 1 No. 1: THEODORE
Region 1 No. 3: FAIRHOPE at Region 2 No. 2: CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY
Region 1 No. 4: BAKER at Region 2 No. 1: AUBURN
Region 2 No. 3: PRATTVILLE at Region 1 No. 2: DAPHNE
Region 4 No. 4: GRISSOM at Region 3 No. 1: THOMPSON
Region 3 No. 3: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE at Region 4 No. 2: JAMES CLEMENS
Region 3 No. 4: OAK MOUNTAIN at Region 4 No. 1: AUSTIN
Region 4 No. 3: SPARKMAN at Region 3 No. 2: HOOVER