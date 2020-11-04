It’s week 11 for Friday Night Lights Radio on which airs 6-9 p.m. CT on Tide 100.9 FM and the app. However, more importantly, it’s week one for the AHSAA playoffs. Jacob Harrison, myself and producer James Ludeman will be keeping you posted on scores of as many games as we can. We will also review Alabama football’s 609 start, begin discussing next week’s LSU game, and talk about what’s happening in the NFL.

Back to high school, we will be staffing the West Alabama games in our coverage area with live updates on the following contests:

Brooks [6-4] is at Gordo, which is 9-1. This Thursday game features the return of Gordo quarterback Tanner Bailey, who holds an Alabama offer. He is a junior.

McGill-Toolen [7-2] will be at Hillcrest. The 8-2 Patriots are led by sophomore quarterback Ethan Crawford, who is one of the state’s most exciting players.

Northridge [7-3] at Saraland [8-2] is a game featuring a lot of former college greats on the sidelines. Northridge assistants include former Alabama players Martin Houston and John Copeland. The head coach at Saraland is former Southern Miss quarterback Jeff Kelly.

Northside is 8-2 and will host 6-4 Deshler. Northside coach Chris Hilliker retires at the end of the Rams’ playoff run. Fun Fact: Hillier was the first quarterback at Hillcrest when it opened in the early 80’s.

The Pickens County Tornadoes are coached by former Bama tight end Michael Williams and the Tornadoes put their 7-3 mark on the line against visiting Woodville, which is 5-5.

The least competitive game in the area is probably 10-0 American Christian hosting 4-6 Geneva. The Patriots of ACA are led by UGA commitment Kamari Lassiter. They will likely advance.

Here is full slate of round one games around the state:

CLASS 1A

Region 3 No. 4: J.F. SHIELDS at Region 2 No. 1; SWEET WATER

Region 1 No. 3: FLORALA at Region 4 No. 2: NOTASULGA

Region 2 No. 4: MARENGO at Region 3 No. 1: LINDEN

Region 4 No. 3: LOACHAPOKA at Region 1 No. 2: McKENZIE

Region 4 No. 4: BILLINGSLEY at Region 1 No. 1: BRANTLEY

Region 2 No. 3: FRUITDALE at Region 3 No. 2: KEITH

Region 1 No. 4: SAMSON at Region 4 No. 1: MAPLESVILLE

Region 3 No. 3: CENTRAL-HAYNEVILLE at Region 2 No. 2: MILLRY

Region 7 No. 4: SUMITON CHRISTIAN at Region 6 No. 1: BERRY

Region 5 No. 3: WOODLAND at Region 8 No. 2: WATERLOO

Region 6 No. 4: BRILLIANT at Region 7 No. 1: VALLEY HEAD

Region 8 No. 3: R.A. HUBBARD at Region 5 No. 2: RAGLAND

Region 8 No. 4: HACKLEBURG at Region 5 No. 1: WINTERBORO

Region 6 No. 3: HUBBERTVILLE at Region 7 No. 2: CEDAR BLUFF

Region 5 No. 4: WADLEY at Region 8 No. 1: DECATUR HERITAGE

Region 7 No. 3: WOODVILLE at Region 6 No. 2: PICKENS COUNTY

CLASS 2A

Region 3 No. 4: THORSBY at Region 2 No. 1: ABBEVILLE

Region 1 No. 3: ST. LUKE’S EPISCOPAL (forfeit) at Region 4 No. 2: B.B. COMER

Region 2 No. 4: ARITON at Region 3 No. 1: ISABELLA

Region 4 No. 3: RANDOLPH COUNTY at Region 1 No. 2: CLARKE COUNTY

Region 4 No. 4: LAFAYETTE at Region 1 No. 1: LEROY

Region 2 No. 3: GENEVA COUNTY at Region 3 No. 2: HIGHLAND HOME

Region 1 No. 4: J.U. BLACKSHER at Region 4 No. 1: LANETT

Region 3 No. 3: LUVERNE at Region 2 No. 2: GW LONG

Region 7 No. 4: TANNER at Region 6 No. 1: SPRING GARDEN

Region 5 No. 3: WINSTON COUNTY at Region 8 No. 2: RED BAY

Region 6 No. 4: SOUTHEASTERN at Region 7 No. 1: NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN

Region 8 No. 3: COLBERT COUNTY at Region 5 No. 2: ADDISON

Region 8 No. 4: HATTON at Region 5 No. 1: ALICEVILLE

Region 6 No. 3: CLEVELAND at Region 7 No. 2: FALKVILLE

Region 5 No. 4: LAMAR COUNTY at Region 8 No. 1: MARS HILL BIBLE

Region 7 No. 3: SECTION at Region 6 No. 2: WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN

CLASS 3A

Region 3 No. 4: SOUTHSIDE-SELMA at Region 2 No. 1: SLOCOMB

Region 1 No. 3: FLOMATON at Region 4 No. 2: TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN

Region 2 No. 4: PROVIDENCE CHR. at Region 3 No. 1: MONTGOMERY ACAD.

Region 4 No. 3: PIKE COUNTY at Region 1 No. 2: HILLCREST-EVERGREEN

Region 4 No. 4: DADEVILLE at Region 1 No. 1: T.R. MILLER

Region 2 No. 3: WICKSBURG at Region 3 No. 2: THOMASVILLE

Region 1 No. 4: BAYSIDE ACADEMY at Region 4 No. 1: MONTGOMERY CATHOLIC

Region 3 No. 3: GREENSBORO at Region 2 No. 2: OPP

Region 7 No. 4: SYLVANIA at Region 6 No. 1: WINFIELD

Region 5 No. 3: OHATCHEE at Region 8 No. 2: LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Region 6 No. 4: OAKMAN at Region 7 No. 1: FYFFE

Region 8 No. 3: PHIL CAMPBELL at Region 5 No. 2: WALTER WELLBORN

Region 8 No. 4: COLBERT HEIGHTS at Region 5 No. 1: PIEDMONT

Region 6 No. 3: VINEMONT at Region 7 No. 2: PLAINVIEW

Region 5 No. 4: SAKS at Region 8 No. 1: EAST LAWRENCE

Region 7 No. 3: GERALDINE at Region 6 No. 2: J.B. PENNINGTON

CLASS 4A

Region 3 No. 4: WEST BLOCTON at Region 2 No. 1: ALABAMA CHRISTIAN

Region 1 No. 3: JACKSON at Region 4 No. 2: JACKSONVILLE

Region 2 No. 4: GENEVA at Region 3 No. 1: AMERICAN CHRISTIAN

Region 4 No. 3: CHEROKEE COUNTY at Region 1 No. 2: MOBILE CHRISTIAN

Region 4 No. 4: ANNISTON at Region 1 No. 1: WILLIAMSON

Region 2 No. 3: DALE COUNTY at Region 3 No. 2: BIBB COUNTY

Region 1 No. 4: VIGOR at Region 4 No. 1: HANDLEY

Region 3 No. 3: MONTEVALLO at Region 2 No. 2: SAINT JAMES

Region 7 No. 4: RANDOLPH at Region 6 No. 1: ETOWAH

Region 5 No. 3: HALEYVILLE at Region 8 No. 2: CENTRAL-FLORENCE

Region 6 No. 4: DORA at Region 7 No. 1: MADISON ACADEMY

Region 8 No. 3: DESHLER at Region 5 No. 2: NORTHSIDE

Region 8 No. 4: BROOKS at Region 5 No. 1: GORDO

Region 6 No. 3: ONEONTA at Region 7 No. 2: MADISON COUNTY

Region 5 No. 4: HAMILTON at Region 8 No. 1: WEST LIMESTONE

Region 7 No. 3: NORTH JACKSON at Region 6 No. 2: GOOD HOPE

CLASS 5A

Region 3 No. 4: SHELBY COUNTY at Region 2 No. 1: PIKE ROAD

Region 1 No. 3: UMS-WRIGHT at Region 4 No. 2: HOLTVILLE

Region 2 No. 4: REHOBETH at Region 3 No. 1: DEMOPOLIS

Region 4 No. 3: SYLACAUGA at Region 1 No. 2: FAITH ACADEMY

Region 4 No. 4: TALLADEGA at Region 1 No. 1: ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL

Region 2 No. 3: CARROLL at Region 3 No. 2: SELMA

Region 1 No. 4: SATSUMA at Region 4 No. 1: CENTRAL, CLAY COUNTY

Region 3 No. 3: MARBURY at Region 2 No. 2: ANDALUSIA

Region 7 No. 4: WEST POINT at Region 6 No. 1: ALEXANDRIA

Region 5 No. 3: PARKER at Region 8 No. 2: EAST LIMESTONE

Region 6 No. 4: HAYDEN at Region 7 No. 1: GUNTERSVILLE

Region 8 No. 3: MAE JEMISON at Region 5 No. 2: PLEASANT GROVE

Region 8 No. 4: LAWRENCE COUNTY at Region 5 No. 1: RAMSAY

Region 6 No. 3: CENTER POINT at Region 7 No. 2: FAIRVIEW

Region 5 No. 4: FAIRFIELD at Region 8 No. 1: RUSSELLVILLE

Region 7 No. 3: BOAZ at Region 6 No. 2: LEEDS

CLASS 6A

Region 3 No. 4: WETUMPKA at Region 2 No. 1: OPELIKA

Region 1 No. 3: McGILL-TOOLEN CATHOLIC at Region 4 No. 2: HILLCREST-TUSCALOOSA

Region 2 No. 4: LEE-MONTGOMERY at Region 3 No. 1: PELHAM

Region 4 No. 3: NORTHRIDGE at Region 1 No. 2: SARALAND

Region 4 No. 4: McADORY at Region 1 No. 1: SPANISH FORT

Region 2 No. 3: CARVER-MONTGOMERY at Region 3 No. 2: HELENA

Region 1 No. 4: BLOUNT at Region 4 No. 1: HUEYTOWN

Region 3 No. 3: STANHOPE ELMORE at Region 2 No. 2: EUFAULA

Region 7 No. 4: ARAB at Region 6 No. 1: PINSON VALLEY

Region 5 No. 3: SHADES VALLEY at Region 8 No. 2: CULLMAN

Region 6 No. 4: MINOR at Region 7 No. 1: OXFORD

Region 8 No. 3: HARTSELLE at Region 5 No. 2: BRARWOOD CHRISTIAN

Region 8 No. 4: MUSCLE SHOALS at Region 5 No. 1: MOUNTAIN BROOK

Region 6 No. 3: GARDENDALE at Region 7 No. 2: FORT PAYNE

Region 5 No. 4: HOMEWOOD at Region 8 No. 1: ATHENS

Region 7 No. 3: SOUTHSIDE-GADSDEN at Region 6 No. 2: CLAY-CHALKVILLE

CLASS 7A

Region 2 No. 4: ENTERPRISE at Region 1 No. 1: THEODORE

Region 1 No. 3: FAIRHOPE at Region 2 No. 2: CENTRAL-PHENIX CITY

Region 1 No. 4: BAKER at Region 2 No. 1: AUBURN

Region 2 No. 3: PRATTVILLE at Region 1 No. 2: DAPHNE

Region 4 No. 4: GRISSOM at Region 3 No. 1: THOMPSON

Region 3 No. 3: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE at Region 4 No. 2: JAMES CLEMENS

Region 3 No. 4: OAK MOUNTAIN at Region 4 No. 1: AUSTIN

Region 4 No. 3: SPARKMAN at Region 3 No. 2: HOOVER