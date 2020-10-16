FNL Radio Preps For Week 9

It’s a light week in West Alabama football but there are big games in other parts of the state this week in the AHSAA ranks. Friday Night Lights Radio on Tide 100.9 FM and the app will bring you updates this week on Friday action from Huntsville to Mobile along with recaps of some Thursday action as Week Nine unfolds with playoff berths and seeding on the line.

Plus, we talk Alabama football, Tide football and basketball recruiting and some NFL with guests like our own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell along with SI.com National Analyst John Garcia Jr.

Here are some Thursday games we will re recapping and updating:

Gordo 25, Fayette County 0

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 20, Davidson 10

Daphne 34, Murphy 0

Foley 34, Mary Montgomery 24

Theodore 47, LeFlore 8

CLASS 6A

Carver-Montgomery 17, Sidney Lanier 0

Decatur 45, Columbia 0

Huffman 54, Woodlawn 6

Mountain Brook 28, Homewood 0

CLASS 3A

Clements 28, Danville 25

Greensboro 29, Hale County 20 [Covered by our Producer, James Ludeman]

CLASS 2A

North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 48, Mississippi School/Deaf 38

Tuscaloosa are games played Friday we will be covering in progress include Brookwood at Bessemer City, Dallas County at American Christian and SEC prospect Kamari Lassiter [see linked highlights], Tuscaloosa County at Hoover and Northside at Oak Grove.

We'll also discuss Saturday's Georgia/Alabama game. A lot.

Please join my co-host Jacob Harrison and myself 6-9 pm Friday on Tide 100.9 FM and the app for Friday Night Lights Radio.