SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

FNL Radio Preps For Week 9

Cary L. Clark

It’s a light week in West Alabama football but there are big games in other parts of the state this week in the AHSAA ranks. Friday Night Lights Radio on Tide 100.9 FM and the app will bring you updates this week on Friday action from Huntsville to Mobile along with recaps of some Thursday action as Week Nine unfolds with playoff berths and seeding on the line.

Plus, we talk Alabama football, Tide football and basketball recruiting and some NFL with guests like our own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell along with SI.com National Analyst John Garcia Jr.

Here are some Thursday games we will re recapping and updating:

Gordo 25, Fayette County 0

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 20, Davidson 10

Daphne 34, Murphy 0

Foley 34, Mary Montgomery 24

Theodore 47, LeFlore 8

CLASS 6A

Carver-Montgomery 17, Sidney Lanier 0

Decatur 45, Columbia 0

Huffman 54, Woodlawn 6

Mountain Brook 28, Homewood 0

CLASS 3A

Clements 28, Danville 25

Greensboro 29, Hale County 20 [Covered by our Producer, James Ludeman]

CLASS 2A

North Sand Mountain 44, Whitesburg Christian 13

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 48, Mississippi School/Deaf 38

Tuscaloosa are games played Friday we will be covering in progress include Brookwood at Bessemer City, Dallas County at American Christian and SEC prospect Kamari Lassiter [see linked highlights], Tuscaloosa County at Hoover and Northside at Oak Grove.

We'll also discuss Saturday's Georgia/Alabama game. A lot. 

Please join my co-host Jacob Harrison and myself 6-9 pm Friday on Tide 100.9 FM and the app for Friday Night Lights Radio.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In it to the end: Najee Harris Zeroes in on Finishing on Top Regardless of Records

Aided by a prolific offense, Alabama running back Najee Harris determined to make best of final season with Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Roller Coaster

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 66-70

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

As Practice Officially Begins, Nate Oats Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test From Earlier in Summer

During his first media availability of the season, the Crimson Tide basketball coach mentioned that he had COVID-19 earlier in the summer

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Throwback Thursday: 1960 Georgia at Alabama

Alabama ambushed the reigning SEC champion Bulldogs at Legion Field to kick off the 1960 season

J. Bank

by

PConn61

First Practices All About Toughness, Blue-Collar Attitude for Alabama Basketball

Nate Oats met with the media on Thursday to offer a schedule update and what he wants to see from his team in practices as the season prepares to get underway

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Hits the Airwaves on 'Hey Coach' Ahead of Georgia

Alabama joined host Eli Gold via Zoom following his positive COVID-19 test

Joey Blackwell

Nick Saban Enters His Toughest Battle Yet, But This Time It's Off the Field

The 68-year-old Alabama football coach was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Talk of the Tide: Steve Sarkisian Has a Chance to Re-Write His History Against Georgia

With Nick Saban sidelined, Steve Sarkisian's moment to shine is Saturday night against Georgia on one of college football's biggest stages

Tyler Martin