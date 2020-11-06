Thursday Night Lights: Gordo,  Bailey Bomb Brooks

REFORM, Ala. – Quarterback Tanner Bailey has been out with a broken collarbone for over a month, but he returned in style to Gordo’s lineup Thursday night at Pickens County High to face Brooks in round one of the playoffs. The game was played in Reform and not Gordo because the stadium at GHS is still being renovated due to sink holes. Final score: Gordo 41, Brooks 12. The Green Wave will host the Oneonta/Madison County winner next week.

Bailey is a 6-2, 190-pound junior who has a big league arm. That makes sense since his dad Lance played baseball at Auburn.

Brooks coach Brad Black said, “He’s a really good player and throws a really good deep ball. Really consistent at what he does. You can tell he’s really talented and spins it really well, for sure.”

Added Gordo’s Ryan Lolley: “He’s got a great arm, that’s for sure. His feet are great. He’s got a lot of awareness. One of his best qualities is his leadership skills and how he approaches each and every game and practice. He just works extremely hard, is a great kid and a great leader.

For the evening, Bailey went 15-for-18 passing for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His accuracy and touch on nut just the deep ball but all throws was on point Friday. His stats could have been better but for two drops. Bailey holds an Alabama offer and has developed firm relationships with both Nick Saban and OC Steve Sarkisian. Other offers for Bailey include Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Miami.

Seniors who stood out included Gordo corner Hunter Oglen is 5-10, 177 and can FLY. He showed it on a 90-yard pick six to break the game open. He had Tennessee interest and committed this week to Tennessee Tech.

Gordo’s mighty mite Izayah Edwards is but 5-5, 145 but he can FLY. He’s dangerous as a receiver and a runner and is a solid DB. Bennett Davis, younger brother of Bama’s Ben, stars on the o-line and subs on the d-line but is not planning to pursue college football at this time. He is 6-foot, 240.

For the Lions, kicker/punter Andrew Skipworth has an offer from Ottawa University of Arizona.

Juniors who bear watching include athlete Lawson Neal of Gordo is 5-11, 160 and filled in for Bailey for the last month behind center and the offense didn’t miss a beat. He can also help at wide receiver and safety.

For Brooks, defensive back Knute [as in Rockne] Wood is a fan favorite and for good reason. He covers well and comes up strong versus the run. Quarterback Kyler Murks [6-0, 180] at times scrambles like Kyler Murray. His arm is good, too.

Super sophs Thursday were Gordo’s Rayshawn Williams is 5-10, 190 and runs with strength and quickness. He’s among the top backs in Alabama in the 2023 class. He scored twice and carried 14 times for 78 yards. Think Damien Harris.

I can report that the hamburgers at the concession stand Thursday were tasty due to the char-=grilled flavor. Even in their “home away from home,” the Gordo grill team gets it done.

Speaking of tasty beef, Have you been to Nick’s Filet House, aka “Nicks In The Sticks” lately? Located on US 11 a few miles west of downtown Tuscaloosa, its’s as good as it was when you attended Bama. I know. I tried it then and I tried it now. The filet melts in your mouth, but don’t get it cooked past medium or you lose taste. They also have outstanding baked potatoes, salad and sweet tea. You may have to wait a while for your table, but it’s worth it because both the food and service are worthy of five stars.

James Ogletree of Tide 100.9 FM contributed to this report.