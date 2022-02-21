Georgia Commit RyQueze McElderry talks Alabama After Bulldogs' Recent Coaching Shakeup

The class of 2023 offensive lineman discusses where things stand with his commitment to the Bulldogs following news that Matt Luke is stepping down as Georgia's offensive line coach.

Alabama might benefit from Georgia’s latest coaching shakeup. According to multiple reports Monday, Matt Luke is set to step down as Georgia’s offensive line coach after overseeing the unit the past two seasons.

That news came as a surprise to Georgia offensive line commit and Alabama target RyQueze McElderry.

“I was just shocked when I heard about it,” McElderry told BamaCentral on Monday afternoon. “I know it’s a business when it comes to college football, but it’s sad that Coach Luke is going to step down. It just has me speechless because it don’t seem real.

“We were real close. From the first day I met him when I camped back over the summer, it was like we had already known each other for years. We always had a good relationship and a player-coach connection.”

McElderry tweeted a thinking emoji following the news of Luke’s departure. While he said the move does not affect his commitment to the Bulldogs, he is still considering other schools outside of Georgia.

Alabama was late to show interest in McElderry, offering him on Nov. 19 of last year. By that time, the Anniston, Ala., native was already leaning toward Georgia. McElderry ended up committing to Georgia less than two weeks later but admits he still has a soft spot in his heart for the Crimson Tide.

“I came into this world and Alabama fan before I even knew who Alabama was,” McElderry said. “It’s just in our family, everybody loves Alabama in my family. I’ve still got love for Alabama. I know that I’m committed to Georgia, but Alabama has always been my dream school. That sets Alabama apart from all the other schools.”

McElderry said his granddad is the biggest Alabama fan in his family and has done a little recruiting for the Crimson Tide over the past few months.

“He just tells me every time we talk about football it doesn’t matter where I go, he’s going to always be proud of me and that he’s always going to root for me,” McElderry said. “But I know that he wants to see me coming out of the tunnel at Alabama on Saturday’s playing in that crimson and white.”

Another thing Alabama has in its corner is first-year offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who joined the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff from Kentucky earlier this month. McElderry has a strong relationship with Wolford and says he’s been speaking with the Alabama assistant on a regular basis recently.

“My relationship has grown a lot with him, even more than what it was,” McElderry said. “When he was at South Carolina he offered me, and then when he was at Kentucky he offered me again. He’s been recruiting me since my ninth-grade year, so having a relationship with him, it’s like he’s always been there.”

In addition to Wolford, McElderry also has ties to the Crimson Tide’s roster. He’s cousins with freshman defensive back Trequon Fagans and has a strong friendship with freshman defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry. While those two have been busy taking part in Alabama’s Fourth Quarter Program, McElderry expects to hear recruiting pitches from them when he returns to Alabama for a visit on March 5.

“I already know that they’re going to be coming for me real soon,” McElderry said with a laugh. “When I take my visit, I’m going to be with them the whole time.”

Along with Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee have been pushing hard to flip McElderry from his Georgia commitment. While the class of 2023 offensive lineman said his recruitment has been crazy at the moment, he doesn’t mind the extra attention.

“It’s cool,” McElderry said. “I can’t really blame them because they believe in me and they want me to come to their school. Them trying to put in the extra effort to make me change my mind and my decision, it plays a big factor in my recruitment. They don’t have to do that. Them still gunning hard for me means a lot.”

Along with his upcoming trip to Alabama next month, McElderry is also planning on visiting Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia this spring.

Last month, he told BamaCentral that he plans on taking official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky Tennessee and either South Carolina or Ole Miss. However, Monday he said that list is subject to change depending on how his recruitment plays out.