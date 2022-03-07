In-State Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Builds on Relationships During Alabama's Junior Day

The Eufaula, Ala., native met with Nick Saban during his latest visit to the Capstone.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of Alabama’s biggest in-state targets was back in town Saturday as Yhonzae Pierre took part in the Crimson Tide’s Junior Day. The four-star edge rusher from Eufaula has made the cross-state trip to Tuscaloosa a few times already but said his most recent visit allowed him to connect more with players and coaches.

“It was good,” Pierre said. “I was able to talk with coaches, talk with players, see more of the campus. I was able to do more this time and build some relationships.”

Pierre’s visit involved speaking with university professors and checking out dorms as well as meeting with Crimson Tide coaches and players. Of course, the highlight of the trip came inside Nick Saban’s office where he was able to sit down with the head coach.

Saban spoke with Pierre about a wide range of topics including the possibility of enrolling early at Alabama and what his role on the team would be if he chose to commit. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 55 tackles, including 16 stops for a loss and seven sacks.

Pierre is the cousin of former Alabama great Courtney Upshaw, who played Jack linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2008-11. While Saban plans on using Pierre in a similar pass-rushing role at Alabama, the four-star defender offers plenty of versatility on defense.

“He likes me in the three-technique, five-technique and dropping back in coverage,” Pierre said. “I’m comfortable with all that. I can do it all. I can play tight end, too.”

Pierre, who also plays basketball for Eufaula High School, says he’s already campaigning to feature a bit on offense if he elects to join the Crimson Tide.

“We talked about that,” Pierre said. “There’s a package I might get.”

Pierre is in close contact with Alabama’s coaching staff and speaks to safeties coach Charles Kelly, his lead recruiter, at least once a week. The prized edge rusher is also developing a nice relationship with first-year outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler, who is vying to make him a part of his unit next year.

“He’s good people, I’ve got a good relationship with him,” Pierre said of Hutzler. “We got along well. He’s high-energy, a cool coach. He said he loves my film. He likes the way I move and my quickness off the ball.”

Along with speaking with coaches, Pierre was also able to meet with Alabama defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold who gave him some insight on what life is like with the Crimson Tide following their first years on campus.

“We were building a good relationship,” Pierre said. “That was my first time talking with them in person. They told me it’s a big step from high school to college. It’s not like it’s nothing to it, but they said it’s a mindset thing.”

Pierre currently has Alabama as one of his top eight schools along with Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and Penn State. He plans to return to Alabama for spring practice but has no other visits scheduled at the moment.