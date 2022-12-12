2023 EDGE Keon Keeley Commits to Alabama

Keon Keeley was once going to play for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, but once he decommitted, the signs immediately pointed to the consensus 5-star prospect to take his talents to Tuscaloosa.

What was long suspected is now confirmed as Keeley has officially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Keeley, a native of Tampa, Florida and the top edge rusher in the 2023 class, also held offers from Ohio State, Florida, Arizona State and a host of others. At 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, he has great measurables to complement the speed.

This is a major land for head coach Nick Saban and Alabama football, not only because Keeley is one of the top prospects in the country with NFL potential, but he essentially plays the same position as current Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who is projected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft after completing a decorated career.

While Keeley was being recruited, he visited Alabama and took a picture with Anderson, and while it was no secret Keeley is a large individual, but he is larger than Anderson by a noticeable margin, similar to when Mark Ingram stood next to Derrick Henry.

This story will be updated.