Recruiting Corner: The Return of Recruits for Alabama Game Day

The Crimson Tide will be able to host recruits in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

Alabama players and coaches have expressed excitement throughout the week about coming back to Bryant-Denny Stadium in front of a full crowd of fans.

Not only is it the return of fans, but Saturday's matchup with Mercer is also the return of recruits on game days. There are only normally seven home games a year, and each one is strategically used by coaches to show recruits a taste of what the Alabama football program is like.

Because of COVID rules in 2020, recruits could not come to games as coaches were not allowed to have any in-person contact with future players. Now, this weekend will be used to develop relationships with current commitments and future targets in the class of 2022 and 2023. A lot of recruits got to watch the Crimson Tide play in Atlanta last weekend against Miami

Several guys have taken to social media to announce that they will be in attendance in Tuscaloosa this Saturday including Connor Lew (2023 OL Kennesaw Mountain HS), Hunter Osborne (2023 DL Hewitt Trussvile) and Christopher Vizzins (2023 QB Briarwood Christian School.)

Some other uncommitted targets expected to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend are 2023 DE Peter Woods out of Thompson High School and 2022 OT prospect Elijah Pritchett from Columbus, Georgia. Pritchett recently released Alabama in his top four along with Florida State, USC and Georgia. He is set to announce his choice on September 28, so this is potentially a big weekend for the Crimson Tide with Pritchett.

Along with targeted prospect, some of the current commitments in the 2022 class for Alabama are expected to be in Bryant-Denny this Saturday.

So while it may not be a huge matchup on the field, there will be lots of important recruiting connections being made off the field on Saturday.