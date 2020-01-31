From Commitments to Top Teams: Recruiting Rankings Heading into National Signing Day

Defensive tackle Timothy Smith's stock is up. Quarterback Bryce Young's stock is WAY up.

At the 2020 recruiting season nearly complete and National Signing Day looming next week, the various recruiting services have been posting their final rankings.

Consequently, the stars are aligning in completely new ways.

Here are the updated recruiting rankings by the three biggest services for the Crimson Tide’s 22 signees and commitments, plus the 247Sports composite rankings.

Rankings are as of Jan. 31.

The first number is the star rating each service has applied, with 5-star obviously being the best. The number in parenthesis is the overall national ranking.

If a player is not listed in the service’s top player ranking (the 247, ESPN’s 300, Rivals 250) his ranking at his position is used.

Alabama Signees

Pos. Player 247; ESPN; Rivals — 247 Composite

1] QB Bryce Young 5 (1); 5 (5); 5 (2) — 5 (2) EE

2] DE Will Anderson 5 (5); 4 (49); 4 (22) — 5 (17) EE

3] DE Chris Braswell 4 (39); 5 (7); 5 (24) — 5 (19) EE

4] ATH Drew Sanders 5 (13); 4 (36); 4 (37) — 5 (22) EE

5] ILB Demouy Kennedy 4 (35); 4 (82); 5 (34) — 4 (38) EE

6] RB Jase McClellan 4 (85);4 (41); 4 (65) — 4 (46) EE

7] DT Timothy Smith 5 (28); 4 (160); 4 (42) — 4 (55)

8] S Brian Branch 4 (48); 4 (106); 4 (82) — 4 (60)

9] OLB Quandarrius Robinson 4 (55); 4 (89); 4 (94) — 4 (64)

10] RB Roydell Williams 4 (115); 4 (69); 4 (90) — 4 (76) EE

11] WR Thaiu Jones-Bell 4 (104); 4 (87); 4 (177) — 4 (143) EE

12] ILB Jackson Bratton 4 (141); 4 (152); 4 (243) — 4 (155) EE

13] ATH Kristian Story 4 (206); 4 (233); 4 (163) — 4 (183)

14] DT Jah-Marien Latham 4 (273); 4 (119); 4 (239) — 4 (197)



15] CB Malachi Moore 4 (157); 4 (260); 4 (231) — 4 (209)

16] WR Traeshon Holden 4 (185); 4 (263); 4 (244) — 4 (232) EE

17] CB Jahquez Robinson 3 (432); 3 (33 CB); 4 (177) — 4 (294) EE

18] OT Javion Cohen 4 (238); 3 (56 OT); 4 (26 OT) — 4 (331)

19] CB Ronald Williams, 3 (12 JC); 3 (23 JC); 4 (10 JC) — 4 (12 JC) EE

20] OL Seth McLaughlin 3 (800); 4 (291); 3 (6 C) — 3 (477) EE

21] RB Kyle Edwards 3 (542); 3 (42); 4 (20 RB) — 3 (421)

22] TE Caden Clark 3 (693); 4 (6 TE-Y); 3 (18 TE) — 3 (494)

EE - early enrollee

Alabama Commitments

1] WR Javon Baker 4 (323); 4 (276); 4 (109) — 4 (199)

2] DT Jamii Burroughs 3 (374); 4 (22 DT); 4 (242) — 4 (334)

3] DT Jayson Jones 3 (507); 4 (206); 3 (42 DT) — 4 (319)

4] OT Damieon George 3 (304); 4 (30 OT); 3 (41 OT) — 3 (381)

Team rankings​

As of Jan. 31

247 Composite

Georgia Alabama Clemson LSU Ohio State

ESPN

Clemson Georgia Alabama LSU Ohio State

Rivals