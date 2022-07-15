Recruiting Rundown: A Look at Where Alabama Stands at QB and DB

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has remained busy on the recruiting trail over the past week, adding a second quarterback commitment in Dylan Lonergan while seeing defensive back Elliot Washington II flip to Penn State.

During this week’s Recruiting Rundown, BamaCentral will break down where Alabama stands at those two positions along with other news surrounding the Crimson Tide.

Still in good shape in the secondary

Washington became the first member of Alabama’s 2023 class when he committed to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 31. The four-star safety is now the first player to flip out of the class.

Washington’s commitment to Alabama came as a bit of a surprise as he pledged to the Crimson Tide following Junior Day. The Venice, Fla., native is an Alabama legacy as his father played basketball under Wimp Sanderson from 1991-93. While the Tide wouldn’t have minded keeping Washington in the class, losing him isn’t devastating.

Alabama’s 2023 class currently includes commitments from a pair of five-star cornerbacks in Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as well as one from three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard, who is being recruited as a safety. The Crimson Tide is also firmly in the mix for a few elite defensive backs as it looks to add to its secondary class moving forward. Here are a few names to keep an eye on.

Caleb Downs | five-star safety | Hoschton, Ga.

Alabama appears to be picking up steam in its pursuit of Caleb Downs, the nation’s top safety according to the 247 Sports Composite. The five-star defender visited Tuscaloosa, Ala., last month and has good relationships with Crimson Tide assistants Charles Kelly and Travaris Robinson as well as Nick Saban.

Downs is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 77 tackles, 11 pass breakups, five interceptions, and a forced fumble. Alabama will have to fend off Ohio State and home-state Georgia for his commitment but is currently in good shape.

Cormani McClain | five-star cornerback | Lakeland, Fla.

Could Alabama land the top safety and the top cornerback in the 2023 class? Florida is currently viewed as the favorite for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, but the Crimson Tide is still a serious contender for the Lakeland, Fla. native.

McClain visited Alabama last month. Before making the trip, he spoke with Sports Illustrated, stating that he had a great relationship with Crimson Tide assistant Travaris Robinson.

“T-Rob, he’s a great dude,” McClain said. “On and off the field, he develops you as a man. That’s what it’s about, just whoever develops you the best. And I think T-Rob’s on my top list.”

Makari Vickers | four-star safety | Tallahassee, Fla.

Alabama made the final cut for Makari Vickers as the four-star safety included the Crimson Tide in his top three along with Oklahoma and Michigan.

Vickers, who officially visited Alabama last month, has routinely had positive things to say about the Crimson Tide. He also shares a strong connection with current Alabama defensive back and fellow Tallahassee, Fla., native Terrion Arnold.

While Vickers isn’t as highly rated as downs or McClain, he’d represent a big get for the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defender is coming off a junior season in which he recorded 68 tackles with eight pass breakups and two interceptions over 12 games.

Dual threats at QB

Alabama achieved its goal of landing another elite quarterback in this year’s class as it received a commitment from Lonergan earlier this week. The Snellville, Ga., native joins fellow four-star quarterback, Eli Holstein, in the Crimson Tide's 2023 class, marking the first time Nick Saban has added a pair of top-10 passers in a single recruiting cycle.

Holstein, 6-foot-4, 22 pounds, has been compared to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and could be used in designed quarterback power runs in addition to his skills as a passer. Lonergan, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds is also athletic but figures to use his legs more to buy time in the pocket at the next level, similar to what Bryce Young has done at Alabama.

“They are a pretty interesting contrast of one another, which is what you want,” Sports Illustrated’s director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. told Bama Central. “You want to bring in quarterbacks who are going to develop at a different rate and peak at a different rate because we all know quarterback depth and attrition is one of the biggest issues in college football roster management right now.”

Holstein and Lonergan are both set to join Alabama as early enrollees next winter. With Young set to leave for the NFL, the pair of freshmen will compete instantly with Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson for the starting role behind center.

A commit on the horizon?

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding put out the signal Wednesday, tweeting out an elephant emoji. Typically, that means, the Crimson Tide is set to add a commitment. However, as of publication time for this story Friday, Alabama has yet to receive any good news.

Most believe the impending commitment will be four-star athlete Sunatrine Perkins, who is currently committed to Ole Miss but has hinted at a flip to Alabama. The Raleigh, Miss., native is the top-rated player in the Magnolia State, according to the 247Sports Composite. While he plays on both sides of the ball in high school, Alabama is recruiting the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder playmaker at the inside linebacker position.