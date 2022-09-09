Skip to main content

Recruiting Rundown: Alabama vs. Texas

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns aren't only head-to-head on the field this weekend.

On Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns will compete against each other for the first time in over a decade in Austin, Texas. But, as we've seen in the latest SI recruiting rankings, the gridiron isn't the only place where the two teams are competing.

In the latest SI Top 25, written by Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr., Alabama has the top overall recruiting class, with seven SI99 recruits among the 21 total verbal commitments. Texas is second on the list, with seven SI99 recruits of their own among the 22 verbal commitments.

"Alabama holds off the push from Texas thanks to a productive August in flipping Ohio State tight end Ty Lockwood and adding a pair of high-ceiling interior defensive line prospects in Hunter Osborne and Edric Hill," Garcia said in his report.

Texas was the only program nationally to add multiple SI99 recruits in August. Derion Gullete, the in-state linebacker who's a four-star recruit, and Cedric Baxter, the four-star running back from Florida, will take their talents to Austin.

Even with the strong push from the Longhorns, there are three recruits that could have a great impact for Alabama:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Cormani McClain (Lakeland, FL) and Duce Robinson (Pinnacle, AZ) are projected to commit elsewhere, but both still have a visit to Alabama this fall.
  • Keon Keeley, though no timetable for his commitment, is all but certain to take his talents to Tuscaloosa

The numbers say Alabama is likely to win against Texas, but a strong performance against the program with the second-strongest incoming class will have major implications going forward.

Tide-Bit

There are no recruits from Texas committed to Alabama, nor are their any recruits from the state Alabama committed to Texas.

Players to Watch

Derion Gullette, linebacker, Teague High School (Texas) Committed to Texas - This is a name Alabama fans should get familiar with. Gullette does a good job being patient and reading the play, a skill that can be used against the Crimson Tide's historically good running game.

Ty Lockwood, tight end, Independence High School (TN) - The Alabama commit could be a dangerous addition to the passing game. With Cameron Latu likely heading to the NFL after this season, Lockwood, a four-star recruit, will have a chance to compete as a true freshman.

Mark Ingram II scores a touchdown against Texas in the 2009 national championship
History

Say What You Will About Texas, it has a Winning Record Against Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban leads Alabama at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Finally Discusses the Elephant in the Room Regarding Texas: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Can Anyone Roll the Tide? SI cover, Sept. 9, 2013, Christion Jones
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 9, 2022

By Clay Miller
Nick Saban, 2022 A-Day Game
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Breaks Down Team Growth, Importance of Power 5 Regular-Season Games

By Joey Blackwell
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 4 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
Matt Pittman, Meat Church BBQ
All Things Bama

Which is Better, Alabama or Texas Barbecue?

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns quarterback (10) Vince Young celebrates after defeating the Southern California Trojans 41-38 in the 2006 Rose Bowl Game to win the national championship. in Pasadena, California.
History

Texas Has Always Been Long on Rivalries, But Not With Championships

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-0.
All Things Bama

We're Already Seeing A Different Bryce Young This Season

By Christopher Walsh