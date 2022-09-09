Recruiting Rundown: Alabama vs. Texas

On Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns will compete against each other for the first time in over a decade in Austin, Texas. But, as we've seen in the latest SI recruiting rankings, the gridiron isn't the only place where the two teams are competing.

In the latest SI Top 25, written by Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr., Alabama has the top overall recruiting class, with seven SI99 recruits among the 21 total verbal commitments. Texas is second on the list, with seven SI99 recruits of their own among the 22 verbal commitments.

"Alabama holds off the push from Texas thanks to a productive August in flipping Ohio State tight end Ty Lockwood and adding a pair of high-ceiling interior defensive line prospects in Hunter Osborne and Edric Hill," Garcia said in his report.

Texas was the only program nationally to add multiple SI99 recruits in August. Derion Gullete, the in-state linebacker who's a four-star recruit, and Cedric Baxter, the four-star running back from Florida, will take their talents to Austin.

Even with the strong push from the Longhorns, there are three recruits that could have a great impact for Alabama:

Cormani McClain (Lakeland, FL) and Duce Robinson (Pinnacle, AZ) are projected to commit elsewhere, but both still have a visit to Alabama this fall.

Keon Keeley, though no timetable for his commitment, is all but certain to take his talents to Tuscaloosa

The numbers say Alabama is likely to win against Texas, but a strong performance against the program with the second-strongest incoming class will have major implications going forward.

Tide-Bit

There are no recruits from Texas committed to Alabama, nor are their any recruits from the state Alabama committed to Texas.

Players to Watch

Derion Gullette, linebacker, Teague High School (Texas) Committed to Texas - This is a name Alabama fans should get familiar with. Gullette does a good job being patient and reading the play, a skill that can be used against the Crimson Tide's historically good running game.

Ty Lockwood, tight end, Independence High School (TN) - The Alabama commit could be a dangerous addition to the passing game. With Cameron Latu likely heading to the NFL after this season, Lockwood, a four-star recruit, will have a chance to compete as a true freshman.