Recruiting Rundown: Will Peter Woods Choose Alabama?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s decision day for one of the top talents in the state of Alabama. Five-star defensive tackle Peter Woods is scheduled to announce his commitment at 6:15 p.m. CT as he chooses between Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Jackson State.

Woods is the No. 4 player in the state and the No. 23 player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman is one of Alabama’s biggest targets in this year’s recruiting cycle, not only due to his talent but also because the Crimson Tide’s need to restock its defensive front moving forward.

Woods’ production has certainly lived up to the hype. During his junior season last year, the five-star defender piled up 92 tackles, including 26 for a loss with 11 sacks, leading Thompson High School to its third straight Alabama Class 7A state championship.

Alabama is in the market for that type of disruption up front as it is set to lose three senior starters on the defensive line in D.J. Dale, Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young next offseason. While the Crimson Tide has capable options in Jamil Burroughs and Tim Smith among others waiting in the wings, Woods would be a candidate to compete for instant playing time if he were to commit to Alabama.

Up until a few weeks ago, it appeared as though Alabama had the upper hand for his commitment. The Alabaster native grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide and has several current and former Thompson teammates either playing for or committed to Alabama.

Momentum changed last month as Clemson made a major surge in Woods’ recruitment thanks in large part to first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason, who built up a strong connection with the defender during his time at Auburn last year. Had Eason remained at Auburn, Alabama would likely be in a much more comfortable position heading into Woods’ commitment. Instead, the Crimson Tide will be forced to sweat out his decision as most project Clemson to be his preferred destination at the moment.

What happens if Alabama misses out on Woods?

Seeing Woods pick Clemson would certainly sting for Alabama. That being said, Friday’s commitment might not end up being the final chapter in his recruitment. Regardless of whether Woods picks the Tigers, the Crimson Tide will continue to pursue him until he signs on the dotted line in December. Alabama’s need for defensive linemen paired with the defender’s history of growing up rooting for the Crimson Tide ensure that Nick Saban and company won’t go down without a fight.

In the event Alabama does miss out on Woods, it still has several talented defensive linemen to turn to in this year’s cycle. Here’s a look at some of the Crimson Tide’s other targets up front.

James Smith | five-star | 6-4, 310 | Montgomery, Ala.

Smith, the top-rated player in the state of Alabama, has kept his recruitment a bit of a mystery. The Crimson Tide is certainly in the mix along with Auburn, Georgia and others, but his favorite among that trio is unclear. Whoever lands the Montgomery native will be getting an elite interior pass rusher who will be able to contribute right away at the next level.

Kelby Collins | four-star | 6-5, 280 | Gardendale, Ala.

Like Woods, Collins grew up rooting for Alabama and has long been considered a Crimson Tide lean. That’s been put into question recently as other schools, including Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma are beginning to make a push. Still, it’d be hard to imagine Alabama letting him slip away, especially if it misses out on Woods as well.

Jordan Renaud | four-star | 6-3, 245 | Tyler, Texas

Renaud visited Alabama during the final weekend in June and came back raving about the Crimson Tide. He is close with former Tyler Legacy High School teammate Jamarion Miller who joined the Crimson Tide in this year’s class. That relationship, along with a constant effort from Alabama assistants Holmon Wiggins and Freddie Roach, have the Crimson Tide in a good spot with Renaud. However, Alabama will still have to fend off home-state Texas A&M and others for his commitment.

Rueben Bain | four-star | 6-2, 250 | Miami, Fla.

Following his official visit to Tuscaloosa last month, Bain told 247Sports that Alabama was his “top school.” It will be interesting to see if that remains the case for the Miami native due to his ties to the hometown Hurricanes. Bain’s brother, Reggie, is a graduate assistant at Miami, and his uncle, Tolbert, played defensive back for the Hurricanes from 1984-87.

Edric Hill | four-star | 6-3, 290 | Kansas City, Mo.

Hills is trending toward the Crimson Tide following his official visit to Alabama last month. While he recently told 247Sports that he plans on committing in late September, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Crimson Tide bring him on board earlier than that.

Another flip on the way?

Alabama pulled off a Fourth of July flip earlier this week when former Georgia offensive line commit Ryqueze McElderry became the latest member of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 class. Now it appears Alabama could be set to poach a recruit from another SEC rival.

Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins raised some eyebrows on social media this week as he changed his Twitter profile picture to one of himself in an Alabama uniform while also posting photos from his visit to Tuscaloosa last month.

Perkins, a Raleigh, Miss., native, is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the Magnolia State as well as the No. 91 player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. Alabama is currently recruiting the 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete at the inside linebacker position.

Upcoming commitments to watch

Woods is one of several Alabama targets with a planned announcement this month. The Crimson Tide is also in the mix for Snellville, Ga. quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who pushed his commitment back from July 5 to July 12. Other upcoming commitments include Tacoma, Wash., edge rusher Jayden Wayne (July 9), Fayetteville, Ga., linebacker Raul Aguirre (July 16) and Orlando, Fla., linebacker Malik Bryant (July 23).

Alabama is looking for Lonergan to join fellow four-star prospect Eli Holstein as the second quarterback in its 2023 class. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound passer is set to choose between the Crimson Tide, South Carolina and Stanford. Lonergan is also an elite prospect on the baseball diamond and will look to continue to play both sports at the next level.

Wayne was long thought to be an Alabama lean but is trending more to Miami at the moment. The Crimson Tide is in a better position with Aguirre and Bryant, who both made trips to Tuscaloosa last month.

Recent events/offers

2023 Five-Star CB Tony Mitchell commited to Alabama

2023 Four-Star WR Cole Adams commited to Alabama

2023 Four-Star JUCO WR Malik Benson committed to Alabama

2023 Three-Star ATH Brayson Hubbard commited to Alabama

2023 Three-Star OL RyQueze McElderry committed to Alabama

2023 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson commited to Alabama

2025 WR Perry Thompson commited to Alabama

2023 Four-Star WR Demitrius Bell received an Alabama offer

2024 Four-Star QB Michael Hawkins received an Alabama offer

2024 Four-Star ATH Kylan Fox received an Alabama offer

2024 Four-Star WR Mazeo Bennett received Alabama offer

2025 CB Devin Sanchez received an Alabama offer

2025 TE Davon Mitchell received an Alabama offer

2025 OL Peyton Joseph received an Alabama offer

2023 Five-Star LB Anthony Hill listed his top two teams

2023 Five-Star DL David Hicks listed his top seven teams

2023 Four-Star DB Malik Muhammad listed his top three teams

2023 Three-Star RB Christopher Johnson listed his top six teams

2023 Four-Star OL Miles McVay set his commitment date