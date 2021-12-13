Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Recruits Alabama is Looking to Add on Early Signing Day
Recruits Alabama is Looking to Add on Early Signing Day

Here's who Alabama is in the running for on early signing day.
Alabama Athletics

Here's who Alabama is in the running for on early signing day.

Wednesday is a monumental day on the college football calendar. 

It's a memory that all college football players do not forget. The moment they pick up the hat, reveal the shirt, or whatever their announcement tactic may be, and the world finally knows where they will spend their college days. 

That day is quickly approaching, as just two days separate the college football world from early signing day. 

Alabama currently has 21 commitments in its class of 2022, and there are a dozen recruits who are still on the Crimson Tide radar. 

Here's who will have Alabama on the table when making their decision Wednesday. 

Khurtiss Perry (DL, Pike Road, Pike Road, Ala.) 

Domani Jackson (CB, Mater Dei High, Santa Ana, Calif.) 

Earl Little Jr. (CB, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 

Denver Harris (CB, North Shore, Houston, Texas) 

Shazz Preston (WR, St. James, Saint James, La.) 

Kendrick Law (ATH, Captain Shreve, Shrieveport, La.) 

Daylen Everette (CB, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.) 

Anthony Lucas (DL, Chaparral, Scottsdale, Ariz.) 

Jihaad Campbell (LB, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.) 

Earnest Greene (OL, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.) 

Shemar James (LB, Faith Academy, Mobile, Ala.) 

Marvin Jones Jr. (LB, American Heritage, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 

Alabama is battling to land these high profile recruits, and Nick Saban and his coaching staff have been on the move visiting. Many of the recruits are choosing between schools throughout the country, and with the coaching carousel turning, decisions have been affected. 

National Early Signing day will be a whirlwind for the Crimson Tide with these recruits making their decisions, and the 21 Alabama commits likely signing their letter of intent. 

