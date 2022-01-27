Tuscaloosa Product Wilkin Formby Talks Alabama Recruitment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has never shied away from the talent in its own state, including its own city of Tuscaloosa. Hometown offensive tackle Wilkin Formby is no different, being recently offered a scholarship by the Crimson Tide.

"I'm very blessed and thankful for all that God's doing," Formby told BamaCentral. "I'm very thankful for what I have, my coaches, my family, my teammates."

Formby is a product of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. The junior is a behemoth on the offensive line, standing at 6-foot-7 and weighing right at 300 pounds. His measurements rival those of former Alabama tackle and potential top-3 NFL Draft selection Evan Neal, who has started for the Crimson Tide the past few seasons.

Though he has not released an official list of top schools, Formby is being recruited heavily by Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss. He said he does not have a timeline yet for releasing a list of schools and wants to take some official visits over the summer first.

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been Formby's primary recruiter, along with head coach Nick Saban.

"[Coach Saban] told me that he loves the improvements that I'm constantly making," Formby said. "He says you improve or decrease, you go up or down, and you get to choose which one. He said that I'm constantly improving and notices how hard I work."

Formby sees himself as a leader, a hard worker and a dependable teammate and can see himself taking on a leadership role in any locker room.

Being from Tuscaloosa, Formby grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide. Naturally, he has been on campus many times.

"They have some of the nicest facilities, they have great coaches," Formby said. "You're around all those coaches. I'll spend time with the defensive coordinator but I play tackle. You're with everyone there. That's one big positive that they do. They're organized and pack out the day."

Formby is still anticipating an official visit to Alabama sometime in the future.

Offensive line depth is something every team desires in college football, and Formby's size and leadership would certainly be a welcomed addition to the Crimson Tide locker room in the 2023 class.