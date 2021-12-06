Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Ty Simpson Finishes His Senior Year with a State Title, Early Signing Day Closes In
Publish date:

Ty Simpson Finishes His Senior Year with a State Title, Early Signing Day Closes In

The Alabama QB commit posted some incredible stats in his senior season, and multiple recruits released their final schools.
Author:

@ty_simpson06 on Twitter

The Alabama QB commit posted some incredible stats in his senior season, and multiple recruits released their final schools.

Last season, Alabama QB commit Ty Simpson and Westview High fell short of a state title, as Simpson threw a late game interception in the loss. 

On Saturday, Simpson was able to avenge that loss and lead his team to a dominant 55-14 victory with a five touchdown performance. Immediately following the victory, Simpson climbed into the stands to embrace his mother, who consoled him after last year's loss. 

Simpson was voted the MVP of the state title game, and it was Westview's first state championship victory. 

Simpson dominated the competition all season, totaling 2,921 passing yards and 44 touchdowns and 1,206 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground. Alabama has a great future player and leader in the Tennessee native, and he proved it with his senior campaign. 

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will have an in-home visit with Simpson this week, and Simpson is set to be an early enrollee. 

Read More

Saban visited Kendrick Law, a 5-foot-11, 195 pound speedster from Shreveport, La., on Monday at Law's school. 

Law was offered by Alabama in May of 2020, and he had an official visit to Tuscaloosa in June. 

Law is likely to play receiver in college, and he is considering the Crimson Tide along with LSU, Florida State, Texas, and Ole Miss. 

Alabama is also looking for Louisiana native Shazz Preston, who announced the Crimson Tide in his top four schools in early September. Preston will receive an in home visit from Alabama this week. 

Offensive tackle Earnest Greene III announced his top four on Friday, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Ohio State. 

The California native had an official visit in Tuscaloosa on November, and at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Greene would be an important addition to Alabama's offensive linemen in the class of 2022. 

The early signing period begins on Dec. 15, and Alabama coaches will be hot on the trail as they look to add to the current 20 commitments in the class of 2022. 

Ty Simpson
Recruiting

Ty Simpson Finishes His Senior Year with a State Title, Early Signing Day Closes In

31 minutes ago
JD Davison vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Sweeps SEC Player of the Week Honors

1 hour ago
120421_MFB_BattleJo_MckinstryKo_SEC_RC2622
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Winning Weekend Shows Last Year's Success Wasn't a Fluke for UA Athletics

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

2 hours ago
211204_19_SECChampionship_HC
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Names 16 Players of the Week Following SEC Championship Victory

2 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball No. 9 in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

3 hours ago
120421_MFB_YoungBr_SEC_RC5525
All Things Bama

Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

3 hours ago
Heisman Trophy
All Things Bama

2021 Alabama Football Awards Week Tracker

4 hours ago