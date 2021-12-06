Ty Simpson Finishes His Senior Year with a State Title, Early Signing Day Closes In

Last season, Alabama QB commit Ty Simpson and Westview High fell short of a state title, as Simpson threw a late game interception in the loss.

On Saturday, Simpson was able to avenge that loss and lead his team to a dominant 55-14 victory with a five touchdown performance. Immediately following the victory, Simpson climbed into the stands to embrace his mother, who consoled him after last year's loss.

Simpson was voted the MVP of the state title game, and it was Westview's first state championship victory.

Simpson dominated the competition all season, totaling 2,921 passing yards and 44 touchdowns and 1,206 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground. Alabama has a great future player and leader in the Tennessee native, and he proved it with his senior campaign.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will have an in-home visit with Simpson this week, and Simpson is set to be an early enrollee.

Saban visited Kendrick Law, a 5-foot-11, 195 pound speedster from Shreveport, La., on Monday at Law's school.

Law was offered by Alabama in May of 2020, and he had an official visit to Tuscaloosa in June.

Law is likely to play receiver in college, and he is considering the Crimson Tide along with LSU, Florida State, Texas, and Ole Miss.

Alabama is also looking for Louisiana native Shazz Preston, who announced the Crimson Tide in his top four schools in early September. Preston will receive an in home visit from Alabama this week.

Offensive tackle Earnest Greene III announced his top four on Friday, including Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Ohio State.

The California native had an official visit in Tuscaloosa on November, and at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Greene would be an important addition to Alabama's offensive linemen in the class of 2022.

The early signing period begins on Dec. 15, and Alabama coaches will be hot on the trail as they look to add to the current 20 commitments in the class of 2022.