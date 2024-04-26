Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Coaches Extend Scholarship Offers While on The Road
The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff has had a busy week on the road recruiting the Class of 2025 and 2026 as they're allowed to be in prospects' homes until May 25. These in-home visits serve many purposes as the staff is extending scholarship offers for the first time, setting up official visits or camp invitations and solidifying relationships with parents and extended family members.
The Crimson Tide's current Class of 2025 is considered the No. 7 class in the nation and the third best class in the SEC. Alabama has 10 commitments thus far with five of them being linebackers.
Alabama Coaches On The Road
On Monday defensive line coach Freddie Roach was seen on social media visiting Hewitt-Trussville, Clay-Chalkville and Gardendale.
Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan started his travels by visiting 5-star two-way star Michael Tery in San Antonio according to On3 Sports.
Running backs coach Robert Gillespie was seen on social media in Quitman, Miss. to see 4-star Ole Miss running back commit Akylin Dear.
On Tuesday Sheridan was in Duncanville, Texas to see quarterback Keelon Russell. Russell, a 4-star 6-foot-3,175-pound rising senior was offered an Alabama scholarship during the visit. He's currently committed to SMU and is considered the ninth best quarterback in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
On Wednesday Gillespie was in Chattanooga to see Shekai Mills-Knight out of Baylor School. Mills-Knight is a 6-foot-1, 217-pound 3-star running back and was teammates with incoming Alabama freshman Amari Jefferson.
New Scholarship Offers
Five Class of 2026 prospects took to social media this week to announce the Crimson Tide coaching staff had extended them a scholarship offer.
- John Turntine III is a 4-star offensive lineman out of North Crowley in Forth Worth, Texas. He's 6-foot-3, 305-pounds and has already been offered by Texas, Texas A&M, SMU and others.
- Jonathan Hatton Jr. is a 4-star running back out of San Antonio, Texas. He's listed at 5-foot-11, 195-pounds. On3 Sports considers him the No. 2 running back in the class.
- Samuelu Utu is a 4-star offensive lineman out of Orange Lutheran School. He's listed at 6-foot-5, 295-pounds and is considered the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the class by On3 Sports.
- Thomas Wilder is a 4-star offensive tackle out of Virginia Beach, Va. He's listed at 6-foot-6, 285-pounds and is considered the No. 12 tackle in the class.
- Parker Pritchett is a 3-star offensive lineman out of Carver High School in Seale, Ala. He's listed at 6-foot-4, 310-pounds and is considered the No. 33 offensive lineman in the class by On3 Sports.