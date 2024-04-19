Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Welcomes 5-Star Cornerback For Second Visit
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program wrapped up spring practice last Saturday with its annual A-Day scrimmage. The Saturday scrimmage marks the end of a challenging spring for the Crimson Tide players as they're learning new offensive and defensive playbooks under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. However, for the coaching staff, there is no break in sight as recruiting moves to the top of the priority list for DeBoer, general manager Courtney Morgan and the rest of the Crimson Tide program.
While this weekend won't bring near as many prospects as last weekend's A-Day, there's still plenty to get excited for as one of the best players in the Class of 2025 is making his second trip to Tuscaloosa in the span of a month as his recruitment ramps up.
Checking out the Capstone
Dijon Lee is a 5-star cornerback out of Mission Veijo, Calif. He's listed at 6-foot3, 180-pounds and is considered the No. 1 player in California and the No. 5 cornerback in the Class of 2025 by the 247Sports Composite. Lee was on campus for the first time in March to observe a spring practice and has decided to come back to Tuscaloosa for an unofficial visit this weekend. He's scheduled an official visit to the Capstone for June 21-23.
Lee would immediately become the Crimson Tide's highest-rated player in the Class of 2025 and would become Alabama's second cornerback to join the class. He's being recruited by the who's who of college football but Alabama, Georgia, Washington and Southern California appear to be his leaders.
Dawson Merritt is a 4-star linebacker out of Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kan. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds and is considered the No. 3 player in the state of Kansas and the No. 13 overall linebacker in the Class of 2025.
Merritt totaled 83 tackles with seven sacks , three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries as a junior. His father, Dave, was drafted by the Miami Dolphins and currently serves as a defensive backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. He took an unofficial visit to the Capstone in March, but is back this weekend for his official visit.
Alabama basketball's transfer portal targets.
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program is in a state of transition as head coach Nate Oats and his staff are in the middle of roster management for the upcoming season. Alabama has seen several members of its Final Four team opt to enter the transfer portal and now has at least two scholarships to fill for the upcoming season.
Alabama has reached out to a number of high-profile players in the transfer portal with two having confirmed visits to Tuscaloosa.
Aden Holloway is a former McDonalds All-American point guard who played last season for the Auburn Tigers. Holloway was considered a 5-star player out of Prolific Prep, the same high school program that produced Alabama signees Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game as a freshman for Bruce Pearl's team while shooting right at 30-percent from beyond the arc. Holloway is currently in the middle of a visit to Tuscaloosa as he weighs his transfer options.
Clifford Omoruyi is a 6-foot-11, 240-pound center out of Rutgers and was a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2020. Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game last season for the Scarlett Knights. Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported that Omoruyi is visiting Georgetown this weekend and will visit the University of Alabama next.