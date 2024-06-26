Alabama Adds Commitment of 4-Star EDGE Dawson Merritt
The Alabama Crimson Tide keeps its hot month of June going by adding its 19th member to its Class of 2025.
4-star outside linebacker and edge rusher Dawson Merritt committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, according to On3 Sports. He's considered the No. 11 linebacker, the No. 3 player in the state of Kansas and the No. 92 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by the 247Sports Composite.
Merritt becomes the 10th commitment in the month of June and becomes the first Crimson Tide "Wolf" in the Class of 2025. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds out of Blue Valley High School in Stillwell, Kans. Merritt is the son of former NC State and Miami Dolphins linebacker, Dave Merritt. Dave has been in high level coaching since 1997 and has been in his role coaching defensive backs for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2019.
The Kansas product tallied 83 tackles with 17 for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries as a junior.
Merritt visited Alabama three times since March and made his official visit to Tuscaloosa in June. His primary recruiter with the Crimson Tide is outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Robinson and the Alabama staff primarily beat out Nebraska for Merritt's services.
Merritt's commitment solidifies the Crimson Tide's No. 2 overall recruiting class according to 247Sports, behind just Ohio State for the top spot. The Auburn Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are the next two closest SEC classes at No. 4 and 5 respectively.