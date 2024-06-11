Alabama Football Adds Second Offensive Lineman to Class of 2025
The Alabama football recruiting hot streak continues on Tuesday as the Crimson Tide adds its second offensive lineman in two days. 3-star offensive tackle Mal Waldrep declared his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon, according to On3 Sports. His father, also Mal, played for the Crimson Tide from 1998-2002.
Waldrep is listed at 6-foot-5, 320-pounds, and is out of Central Phenix City High School in Phenix City Alabama. He is considered the No. 21 overall player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2025. Rivals is the only recruiting service to list him as a 4-star prospect.
The tackle joins Michael Carroll as the second offensive lineman in the class and becomes the fourth commitment to join the class in the span of a week, joining quarterback Keelon Russell, and cornerback Chuck McDonald along with Carroll.
Waldrep took an official visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend and chose Alabama over offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson and others.
Alabama is now up to 14 commits in its Class of 2025 and still sits with the nation's No. 3 class behind Ohio State and Notre Dame according to 247Sports.
He started at left tackle for the Central Phenix City Red Devils last season as they went 14-0 to claim the Alabama Class 7A state championship. Waldrep played at Central Phenix City with two Alabama Class of 2024 members in Red Morgan and Isaia Faga.