Kalen DeBoer Emphasizes There's Nothing Holding Jalen Milroe Back
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It's no secret that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled in the 24-17 road loss to Tennessee.
Milroe went 25-for-45 passing for 239 yards, to go with one touchdown and two interceptions. The second interception was the game-sealer, finding the arms of Will Brooks after the Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2 SEC) got the ball back with 90 seconds left following Tennessee's final field goal. The first pick occurred way back in the opening quarter. Alabama had driven down to the Volunteers' three-yard line, and Milroe was intercepted in the end zone by Jermod McCoy.
That being said, injury questions and concerns arose following the Alabama quarterback's rough performance against Tennessee. During Monday's press conference, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the hot topic.
“At this point in the year, I don‘t think there’s many guys who play a lot of snaps who don‘t have something and just working through it,” DeBoer said. “[Milroe's] more than capable, and as he goes through the week, you‘re just ready to play on Saturday. There‘s nothing that’s going to be holding him back from going out there and being able to help us get a win and I’m confident of that."
Milroe recorded 142 of his passing yards at the half. He only produced 11 rushing yards even though his legs are an integral part of his game. His performance, whatever it may be attributed to, was far from his best but he wants to keep an optimistic mindset and stay even keeled.
"You can't be too high, can't be too low," Milroe said after the game on Saturday. "Especially with playing the game of football. There's gonna be a lot of great moments, there's gonna be a lot of bad moments... It's all about just leaning on the guys that you go to war with."
When all was said and done, the game was Milroe's second straight game with more than one interception. The only time he did that in 2023 was in the September home loss to Texas.
After that 2023 Texas game, Milroe rebounded with an electric performance the following week against Ole Miss. DeBoer expects Milroe to be in full action for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers this upcoming Saturday, as another rebound is up for grabs.