Kalen DeBoer Provides Injury Update for Keon Sabb, Three More Defensive Backs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Following its road loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide fell to No. 15 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, the prestigious football program's lowest spot in the rankings since Nov. 2010.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about his team's performance during Monday's media session, while also providing updates regarding the injuries to numerous players.
Defensive back Keon Sabb went down with a little over five minutes remaining in the first half. He was listed in the injury report all week as "probable." Trainers were looking at his lower leg. Sabb returned in the second half but was seen grimacing on the sideline early in the third quarter.
"He has a lower-extremity injury...we expect him to be down for a while," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. Bray Hubbard will be filling his role.
There were three other injuries to defensive backs in the Tennessee loss: Red Morgan, DeVonta Smith and Zabien Brown.
Morgan trotted to the sideline holding his hamstring after defending a deep ball which ended up being overthrown for an incompletion outside of the endzone. However, he did not return to the game.
Smith went to the injury tent after Tennessee's late first-quarter drive and then went on the exercise bike on the sideline. Like Morgan, he also didn't return against Tennessee.
Brown didn't play many snaps against the Volunteers. DeBoer didn't detail the injury diagnosis but he made it clear that is not detrimental.
That said, DeBoer expects Morgan, Smith and Brown to be available for this Saturday's home matchup against Missouri.
The only other potential injury DeBoer touched on was Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who appeared a bit banged up throughout the Tennessee game.
“At this point in the year, I don’t think there’s a lot of guys who play a lot of snaps who don’t have something and are working through it. There’s nothing holding him back from going out there and trying to get us a win.”
In other words, like each of the defensive backs besides Sabb, DeBoer expects Milroe to be in full action for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.